Representational Pic/File/Satej Shinde

Mumbai local train services were on Tuesday night hit between Kalyan and Thakurli station after supply disruptions on Central Railway line.

The commuters expressed concerns as they faced trouble reaching their destinations due to the issue.

The supply was restored later and the services began to run as normal, the Central Railway said.

OHE supply has been restored in the Down Slow Local Line at 20.57 and 2 locals have started on Down Slow Line from Thakurli towards Kalyan. @drmmumbaicr — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) October 1, 2024

"OHE supply has been restored in the Down Slow Local Line at 20.57 and 2 locals have started on Down Slow Line from Thakurli towards Kalyan," the Central Railway said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, some commuters took to X and posted about the disruptions, claiming that they had to walk on the tracks due to the problem.

A social media user also posted videos of the people walking on the tracks and wrote, "Chaos between Kalyan and Dombivli. People walking on track to reach back home. Its been an hour, there is an OHE issue between Kalyan-Thakurli."

Chaos situation between Kalyan & Dombivali🚨People walking on track to reach back home!



Its been an hour there is OHE issue between Kalyan - Thakurli. Look at scenes just before Kalyan 🎥 @Central_Railway pic.twitter.com/yYt6AsnGoS — Mumbai Nowcast (@s_r_khandelwal) October 1, 2024

Another X user wrote, "Every 15 days there is one or the other overhead wire issue even after keeping mega blocks every Sunday for maintenance."

It is becoming a torcher to travel from the central line. Every 15 days there is one or the other overhead wire issue. That too after keeping mega blocks every Sunday for maintenance. — Jeffy Jayprakash (@JeffyJayprakash) October 1, 2024

Western Railway to operate two blocks at Goregaon station on Wednesday night, check details

Meanwhile, the Western Railway on Tuesday said that it will operate two blocks at Goregaon station during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

In an official statement, the Western Railway said, a major block of 04 hours will be taken on UP & DOWN Slow lines between 00:30 hrs to 04:30 hrs and a block of 1:30 hrs will be also taken on all lines between 02:00 hrs to 03:30 hrs at Goregaon during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, i.e. 2nd /3rd October, 2024 in connection with the ongoing work of 6th line between Goregaon and Kandivali stations.

According to a press release issued by Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block, all Slow line local trains will run on the Fast line between Borivali & Andheri from 00:30 hrs to 04:30 hrs and these trains will not halt at Ram Mandir station due to unavailability of platform.

Also, a few Mail/Express trains will be delayed by 10-20 minutes, it said.

The Western Railway statement further said, due to the block, a few suburban trains will be affected and will be cancelled/short terminated during the block period.