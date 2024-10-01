As many as12 new suburban services will be introduced while six services will be extended and ten 12 car services is being augmented to 15 car services, the WR said

The Western Railway, while sharing Mumbai local train updates, on Tuesday said that it is all set to introduce the new suburban Time-Table which will come into effect from October 12, 2024 and new suburban services will be introduced soon.

It said that in the new suburban time table of Western Railway, important changes has been made to ensure better passenger convenience and comfort. Accordingly 12 new suburban services will be introduced while six services will be extended and ten 12 car services is being augmented to 15 car services.

According to a press release issued by Vineet Abhishek - Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, salient features of the new suburban time tables are as under:

- 12 new services to be introduced and 6 services to be extended.

- The total number of services plying on WR’s Mumbai suburban section will increase from 1394 to 1406.

- Out of 6 new services in UP direction, one Fast service will run from Virar to Churchgate, two slow services from Dahanu Road to Virar and one each slow service from Andheri, Goregaon& Borivali to Churchgate.

- Out of 6 new services in DOWN direction, one Fast service will run from Churchgate to Nalasopara, two slow services will run from Churchgate to Goregaon and one slow service from Churchgate to Andheri and two slow service from Virar to Dahanu Road.

- Four new services introduced between Dahanu Road & Virar. This is in fulfillment of the demands of the people from this region.

- 6 services (3 services in UP & 3 services in Down direction) have been extended.

- Ten existing 12 coach services is being augmented to 15 coach services, hence total no. of 15 coach services will increase from 199 to 209.

New services - UP direction

Sr. No Station Time Station Time Mode 1 Andheri 05:32 Churchgate 06:21 Slow 2 Dhanu Road 07:00 Virar 08:10 Slow 3 Dhanu Road 10:25 Virar 11:32 Slow 4 Virar 11:35 Churchgate 12:52 Fast 5 Goregaon 14:28 Churchgate 15:28 Slow 6 Borivali 21:58 Churchgate 23:12 Slow

DOWN direction

Sr. No Station Time Station Time Mode 1 Virar 04:50 Dhanu Road 06:15 Slow 2 Churchgate 09:07 Goregaon 10:01 Slow 3 Virar 09:30 Dhanu Road 10:50 Slow 4 Churchgate 14:23 Churchgate 15:16 Slow 5 Churchgate 21:17 Andheri 22:01 Slow 6 Churchgate 22:05 Nalasopara 23:26 Fast

The Western Railway also share the details of the UP and DOWN direction services to be extended.

Services extended-UP Direction



- Borivali – Churchgate (Fast) local departing from Borivali at 10:36 hrs will now depart from Bhayandar at 10:21 hrs (Fast) local and reach Churchgate at 11:24 hrs.

- Virar - Andheri (Fast) local departing from Virar at 15:36 hrs, extended upto Dadar and will reach Dadar at 16:41 hrs.

- Vasai Road – Churchgate (Fast) AC local departing from Vasai Road at 20.41 hrs will now depart from Virar at 20:29 hrs (Fast) AC Local and reach Churchgate at 21:53 hrs.

DOWN Direction

- Churchgate - Borivali (Fast) local departing from Churchgate at 09:19 hrs, extended upto Virar and will reach Virar at 10:39 hrs.

- Andheri - Virar (Fast) local departing from Andheri at 16:37 hrs will now depart from Dadar at 16:48 hrs (Fast) local and reach Virar at 17:44 hrs.

- Churchgate - Vasai Road (Fast) AC local departing from Churchgate at 19:00 hrs, extended upto Virar and will reach Virar at 20:22 hrs.