Due to the block, a few suburban trains will be affected and will be cancelled/short terminated during the block period, the Western Railway said

Representational Pic/File/Satej Shinde

The Western Railway, while sharing Mumbai local train updates, on Tuesday said that it will operate two blocks at Goregaon station during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

In an official statement, the Western Railway said, a major block of 04 hours will be taken on UP & DOWN Slow lines between 00:30 hrs to 04:30 hrs and a block of 1:30 hrs will be also taken on all lines between 02:00 hrs to 03:30 hrs at Goregaon during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, i.e. 2nd /3rd October, 2024 in connection with the ongoing work of 6th line between Goregaon and Kandivali stations.

According to a press release issued by Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block, all Slow line local trains will run on the Fast line between Borivali & Andheri from 00:30 hrs to 04:30 hrs and these trains will not halt at Ram Mandir station due to unavailability of platform.

Also, a few Mail/Express trains will be delayed by 10 – 20 minutes, it said.

The statement said, due to the block, a few suburban trains will be affected and will be cancelled/short terminated during the block period.

"Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned station masters. Passengers are requested to please take note of the above arrangements," the Western Railway statement said.

The details of repercussions of few Trains are as under:

1. Train No. 19038 Barauni – Bandra Terminus Avadh Express will be regulated by 30 minutes at Borivali.

2. Train No. 20942 Ghazipur City – Bandra Terminus SF Express will be regulated by 20 minutes in Virar – Borivali section.

3. Train No. 90001 Bandra – Borivali local of 3rd October, 2024 departing from Bandra 04:05 hrs will run upto Goregaon and will remain cancelled between Goregaon & Borivali. This local will be run as an extra local for Churchgate (SLOW mode) departing from Goregaon at 04:40 hrs.

4. Train No. 92003 Andheri - Virar local of 3rd October, 2024 departing from Andheri at 04:25 hrs will be regulated by 5 minutes and will run with FAST mode between Andheri – Borivali.

5. Train No. 94004 Borivali - Churchgate AC SLOW local of 3rd October, 2024 departing from Borivali at 04:32 hrs will run with FAST mode between Andheri – Bandra – Dadar – Mumbai Central.

6. Train No. 92067 Churchgate – Borivali local of 3rd October, 2024 departing from Churchgate at 09.19 hrs will run upto Nallasopara with FAST mode between Churchgate - Mumbai Central – Dadar – Bandra – Andheri – Borivali.

7. Train No. 90560 Virar – Bandra Slow local of 3rd October, 2024 departing from Virar at 14:14 hrs will run upto Churchgate with SLOW mode.

8. Train No. 90648 Nallasopara – Bandra Slow local of 3rd October, 2024 departing from Nallasopara at 16:08 hrs will run upto Churchgate with SLOW mode.