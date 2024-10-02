In its Mumbai local train update, Central Railway said the timings of the suburban services have been changed in accordance with revised timings of mail/express trains

File pic

Listen to this article Mumbai local train update: Central Railway to implement revised Main line time table from October 5, full details here x 00:00

Central Railway will implement the revised Main line suburban time table from Saturday, October 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Central Railway, the timings of the suburban services have been changed in accordance with revised timings of mail/express trains. Some of the features of the new time table include:

Extension of 24 Dadar originating/terminating trains up to Parel

Extension of six Thane originating/terminating trains up to Kalyan

New Platform no 11 of Dadar will be utilised to decongest Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) by shifting 11 pairs of fast services originating from/ terminating at CSMT to Dadar.

Nine services to be run with revised timings and train numbers.

Ten services to be run with revised originating/terminating stations.

Last service for Karjat (S 1) to depart from CSMT at 12.12 am.

Last service for Kasara (N 1) to depart from CSMT at 12:08 am.

Additional halt provided at Kalwa and Mumbra to fast local during peak hours.

Morning peak: Kalwa (Train no A 20 at 08.56 am), Mumbra (Train no AN 8-time 09.23 am)

Evening peak: Kalwa (Train no BL 41-time 7.29 pm); Mumbra (Train no TL 47-time 7.47 pm)

The details of extension of services, changes in originating/terminating stations, revision of train timings and train numbers are attached given below:

The entire schedule can be found on https://www.cr.indianrailways.gov.in/ from Friday, October 4.