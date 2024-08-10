One of the accused recorded the incident, and the video was later uploaded to social media

In a significant security operation, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Central Railway successfully apprehended two individuals who illegally entered the Motorman's cabin of a stationary local train at Kasara station. The incident underscores the ongoing efforts by the Central Railway RPF to maintain safety and security across the railway network.

The accused have been identified as Raja Himmat Yerwal, 20, and Ritesh Hiralal Jadhav, 18, both residents of Nashik.

"On July 25, 2024, one of them entered the motorman’s cabin of suburban train number 95410, which was parked at Platform 4 of Kasara station. The other accused recorded the incident, and the video was later uploaded to social media," the Central Railway said in a statement.

"The Central Railway RPF team, in collaboration with the Cyber Cell, apprehended the duo in Nashik on August 8, 2024. During questioning, the accused confessed to entering the motorman’s cabin of the train to create a video for social media. They were subsequently arrested and charged under CR No. 1200/24, sections 145(b) and 147," the Central Railway said.

This swift action underscores Central Railway's zero-tolerance policy towards trespassing and unauthorised access, serving as a strong warning to potential offenders.

Recently, several similar incidents have come to light, including a case involving Northern Railway. Gulzar Sheikh was arrested by the RPF for tampering with railway tracks in order to create videos, the Central Railway said.

"Central Railway reiterates its commitment to passenger safety and urges the public to refrain from engaging in acts that jeopardise passenger safety, disrupt railway operations, or violate Railway Laws and Rules. Offenders will face strict legal action," the statement reads.

