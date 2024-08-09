Mumbai: Central Railway public toilets receive major upgrade

This collaboration highlights Central Railway's dedication to ensuring a clean and hygienic environment for railway passengers

Central Railway upgrades public toilets at CSMT

Public toilets on the Central Railway in Mumbai are receiving a significant upgrade. The Central Railway has partnered with the DMart Foundation to enhance sanitation facilities at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station. Under this collaboration, the Mumbai Division of Central Railway and DMart have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to upgrade and maintain the toilet blocks at CSMT for five years as part of DMart's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

In addition to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), the Central Railway and DMart Foundation have also joined forces to maintain toilet blocks at Byculla and Ghatkopar stations. This collaboration highlights Central Railway's dedication to ensuring a clean and hygienic environment for railway passengers.

"The latest development at CSMT includes the upgrading of the ladies' toilet block and the gents' urinal area in the suburban concourse, which was completed and opened to passengers on July 20, 2024. The upgrade includes 14 toilets in the ladies' block (7 Indian-style and 7 Western-style), including one designated for Divyangjan, and 41 urinals in the gents' block," said Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Spokesperson for Central Railway.



“Toilet blocks have been provided at three locations: Platform No. 18 (adjacent to the waiting room), the main line concourse, and the suburban concourse. These blocks are equipped with an advanced exhaust system to prevent bad odors, and a total of 35 personnel have been assigned around the clock for cleaning and maintenance. The DMart Foundation has also deployed dedicated staff members to ensure the continuous upkeep of the facilities. The maintenance is carried out to the highest standards, aiming to provide passengers with a comfortable and sanitary experience during their travels. This initiative has received very positive feedback from passengers,” he added.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) is a Non-Suburban Group-1 Category station under the Mumbai Division of Central Railway, handling both non-suburban and suburban traffic. The station features seven suburban platforms and 11 long-distance mail express platforms, with an average daily footfall of over 11 lakh passengers.

"This collaboration will address and alleviate passenger complaints related to the maintenance of restroom facilities at CSMT. Central Railway is optimistic that this proactive step will not only enhance the overall passenger experience but also contribute to a positive and hygienic atmosphere at one of the busiest railway stations in the Indian Railways network," said Dr Swapnil Nila.