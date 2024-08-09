Mumbai suburban railway lines to get Kavach

Work in progress to install safety feature in very high-density Mumbai Central-Virar section of 54 km
The automatic train protection system being installed on trains
Indian Railways’ automatic train protection system Kavach has made its way to the Mumbai suburban railway with Western Railway (WR) working on installing it on the Churchgate-Virar section. WR’s Chief Public Relations Officer Vineet Abhishek said, “Kavach has been deployed on routes totalling 1,465 km and 144 locomotives on South Central Railway.”