Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde orders Kurla station spruce-up
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde orders Kurla station spruce-up

Updated on: 08 August,2024 06:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Decision follows this paper’s front page report calling for improvement project at crowded station; BEST and various BMC depts told to work together

Broken skywalk at Kurla station

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde approved the Station Area Traffic Improvement Scheme (SATIS) plan for Kurla on Wednesday, instructing officials to expedite the work. The chief minister also approved the construction of a road overbridge at the Chunabhatti level crossing gate and the upgrading of the dilapidated subway at Everard Nagar along the Eastern Express Highway. mid-day had previously highlighted the urgent need for a SATIS plan at Kurla in a front-page story last year.


Unused subway at Kurla signal
On October 17, 2022, mid-day reported on the ongoing issues at Bandra and Kurla, two major Mumbai stations with high foot traffic and pedestrian movement that had been neglected. The article suggested that implementing a SATIS plan could be an effective solution to segregate and streamline traffic and pedestrian flow. SATIS focuses on the mass dispersal of passengers outside the station to alleviate congestion. It includes comprehensive development around the station to ensure quick and efficient movement.


Bandra

A new skywalk is proposed for Bandra East, and a direct road connecting Bandra West to the Western Express Highway was discussed earlier this week, which would alleviate some issues. The chief minister has now approved a decongestion plan for Kurla.

Kurla

“SATIS will be crucial in addressing traffic issues outside Kurla railway station. I have instructed the BMC to accelerate the project,” Shinde said.A review meeting on Kurla constituency issues was held at Sahyadri Guest House, chaired by the chief minister and attended by Mumbai City District Guardian Minister Deepak Kesarkar, MLA Mangesh Kudalkar, former MP Rahul Shewale, Additional Chief Secretary Dr I S Chahal, Vikas Kharge, and BMC Chief Bhushan Gagrani. Shinde also directed authorities to finalise plans for a road over bridge at Chunabhatti railway level crossing, where traffic often gets delayed.

“The SATIS project at Kurla was discussed in detail. It was decided to expedite the work in coordination with the BMC’s chief engineer (bridges), BEST undertaking, and the BMC’s architects. Once the plan is validated, work can start immediately,” said local MLA Mangesh Kudalkar, who has been advocating for the project.Regarding the Chunabhatti road over bridge, Kudalkar mentioned that the alignment of the existing road needs to be adjusted before construction can begin.

“The existing subway at Everard Nagar is in very poor condition, causing inconvenience to pedestrians and residents. We discussed the proposal for a pedestrian foot overbridge instead,” Kudalkar explained. He also noted that the subway/underpass at Kurla signal is underused and suggested alerting the local administration about the possibility of closing it.

Footfalls at Bandra, Kurla

According to a survey by Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation and Wilbur Smith, Bandra station sees an average of 4,91,106 passengers, the third-highest on WR, after Churchgate and Andheri. It serves as a key junction with connections to Mumbai CSMT, Churchgate, and Bandra Terminus, contributing to its high traffic. Kurla station averages 3,80,930 passengers and experiences high boarding and alighting during peak periods. It connects to both the main line and Harbour line, serving as a crucial junction for Navi Mumbai and connecting with Kurla Lokmanya Tilak Terminus.

Metro interchanges

Footfall at Bandra and Kurla stations is expected to increase with the future Metro Yellow Line 2B. Both stations will have interchanges with this line, and Kurla will also connect with the Green Line 4 about half a kilometre away from the station, adding to the congestion.

