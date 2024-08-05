Following a thorough inspection, the Up Local Line was declared safe at 15:35 hrs

A series of electrical sparks near Thakurli station in Dombivli led to a temporary suspension of services on the Up Local Line on Monday afternoon, the officials said.

The officials while sharing the Mumbai local train updates stated that the sparks were first observed near Thakurli railway station, prompting a halt in train operations as a precautionary measure.

Several passengers were seen jumping out of the local train that was halted close to the Thakurli station. The Railway authorities later responded to the incident to ensure the safety of passengers and railway infrastructure.

CR #Mumbai down, now resuming slowly. Series of electrical sparks near to Thakurli station.... operation of Up Local Line (CSMT-bound) now given safe normal 3:35pm. pic.twitter.com/HjYVkUBGd8 — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) August 5, 2024

"Following a thorough inspection, the Up Local Line was declared safe at 15:35 hrs. Normal operations resumed shortly thereafter, and train services returned to their regular schedules," an official said.

Further details are awaited.