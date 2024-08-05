Breaking News
Updated on: 05 August,2024 04:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Following a thorough inspection, the Up Local Line was declared safe at 15:35 hrs

Video grab of the incident

A series of electrical sparks near Thakurli station in Dombivli led to a temporary suspension of services on the Up Local Line on Monday afternoon, the officials said.


The officials while sharing the Mumbai local train updates stated that the sparks were first observed near Thakurli railway station, prompting a halt in train operations as a precautionary measure.



Several passengers were seen jumping out of the local train that was halted close to the Thakurli station. The Railway authorities later responded to the incident to ensure the safety of passengers and railway infrastructure.


Watch video of the incident below

"Following a thorough inspection, the Up Local Line was declared safe at 15:35 hrs. Normal operations resumed shortly thereafter, and train services returned to their regular schedules," an official said.

Further details are awaited.

