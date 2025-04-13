Breaking News
'I was totally nervous': Patrick Schwarzenegger on his s*x scene in 'The White Lotus'

Updated on: 13 April,2025 10:55 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Patrick Schwarzenegger's character Saxon participates in a sexual intercourse with his brother Lochlan, played by Sam Nivola, and Chloe, played by Charlotte Le Bon

'I was totally nervous': Patrick Schwarzenegger on his s*x scene in 'The White Lotus'

Patrick Schwarzenegger with fiancee Abby Champion. Picture Courtesy/Patrick Schwarzenegger's Instagram account

'I was totally nervous': Patrick Schwarzenegger on his s*x scene in 'The White Lotus'
Patrick Schwarzenegger's fiancee Abby Champion was left stunned after watching the provocative intimacy scene in 'The White Lotus', where Schwarzenegger's character Saxon participates in a sexual intercourse with his brother Lochlan, played by Sam Nivola, and Chloe, played by Charlotte Le Bon.


Schwarzenegger had been sworn to secrecy about the show's plot twists, but Abby couldn't resist asking about the smaller details.


"My fiancee was nagging me nonstop when I booked the role," Patrick said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, adding, "She was like 'You gotta tell me who dies.' And I'm like, 'I'm not telling you who dies,'" as per E! News.


After Schwarzenegger eventually revealed that he does hook up with someone in the season, Abby was shocked to discover that it was with his on-screen brother.

"She was like, 'You got with your brother?!'" Patrick recalled, adding, "She was like, 'You should've told me that earlier. We would've had no fights,'" as quoted by E! News.

Sam Nivola, who played Lochlan, shared that filming the sex scene was nerve-racking, especially since it was his first time filming such a scene.

"I was totally nervous. I'm a very anxious person, so I'm always nervous, especially on a big job like that," he told Variety in an earlier interview.

Casting director Meredith Tucker revealed that some actors were hesitant to take on the role due to the show's explicit content.

He said, "For that stuff with the brothers, we had to tell people beforehand... I think maybe one kid for Sam's role dropped out, but some of these kids were barely 18, so I could understand."

