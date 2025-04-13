Breaking News
Mumbai Metro Line 3 services to be restricted from April 12 to 14
Foreign tourist made to speak swear-words, Pune cops register FIR
Man wanted for killing bookie in West Bengal held in city
Be sensitive towards demands of job aspirants: Pawar to Maharashtra govt
Vruksha Sanjivani Abhiyan 2.0: BMC pledges to revive trees in Mumbai
Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > People are not happy says Richa Chadha on the growing sadness in India

People are not happy says Richa Chadha on the growing sadness in India

Updated on: 13 April,2025 11:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Actress Richa Chadha held a mirror to society as she reflected on the growing inexplicable sadness among people through her latest post

People are not happy says Richa Chadha on the growing sadness in India

Richa Chadha. Pic/Satej Shinde

Listen to this article
People are not happy says Richa Chadha on the growing sadness in India
x
00:00

Actress Richa Chadha held a mirror to society as she reflected on the growing inexplicable sadness among people through her latest post.
 
She penned on her IG, "For the past few months, I have been grappling with something, while experiencing my life as a new mom, almost as a witness... and with that emotions that come like waves of the ocean. High tide and low tide.


The 'Fukrey' actress added, "No matter who I speak to, whether they live in India or not, doesn't matter if they're young or old, no matter the gender, whether they are atheists or God-fearing, whether artists or normies - there is an inexplicable sadness. A feeling of impending and imminent doom a numb kind of hopelessness, born out of strife and struggle."


Speaking about the growing impact of AI, she went on to say, "Economic uncertainty does not help. There is a feeling that either they would lose relevance in this fast changing world or their jobs may become obsolete. This is a very real fear in the face of AI. I get it."


Talking about how health issues among the young are increasing rapidly, Richa wrote, "There is a pervasive anxiety about the future which ever lens you look at it from. Perhaps the pandemic changed us and our surroundings more than we are able to confess to ourselves.

There is also chaos as far as health is concerned. While many are walking up to the reality that nature is the source of wealth and development cannot be at the cost of our habitat, most are alarmed at even the young just dropping dead."

She added, "Something has changed. Something is amiss. Maybe whatever we have been told about the world we live in is a lie. Perhaps whatever we are not told about 'true human nature' is nothing but the imagination of a paranoid, unhappy man."

Richa concluded, "Bottom line- people are not happy. And we here certainly rank among the least happy nations in the world at present."

Toward the end, she asked a question that will certainly make you think - "What went wrong?"

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

richa chadha bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK