'Kesari 2' song 'O Shera' is out and it's guaranteed to give you goosebumps

Picture Courtesy/Zee Music Company's Instagram account

The release date of 'Kesari 2' is around the corner and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to create excitement among the audience.

On Saturday evening, 'O Shera' (Teer Te Taj Film Version) song was unveiled.

"Ab Samay aa gaya hai sachchai ki garaj sunne aur veerta ki takat mehsoos karne ka. O Shera (Teer Te Taj Film Version) song out now. #KesariChapter2 in cinemas 18th April, worldwide," a post read on Zee Music Company's Instagram.

Kesari Chapter 2 will focus on the untold story of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The lead star, Akshay Kumar, will play the legendary advocate C Sankaran Nair in the film, which will be released on April 18. Actors R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday are also a part of 'Kesari 2'.

The first part, which was released in 2019, followed the events leading to the Battle of Saragarhi, a battle between 21 Sikh soldiers of the 36th Sikh Regiment of the British Indian Army and 10,000 Afridi and Orakzai Pashtun tribesmen in 1897. Parineeti Chopra played a pivotal role in the first chapter.

