Mumbai local train updates: Trains to Badlapur, Karjat and Khopoli will only go up to Ambernath after disruption on SE line, check details

Updated on: 31 July,2024 05:49 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The Central Railway said, due to unavoidable reasons, train services on the South East (SE) Line have been disrupted and the trains that usually run to Badlapur, Karjat, and Khopoli will now only go up to Ambernath

The Central Railway, while sharing the Mumbai local train updates, said that the trains to Badlapur, Karjat and Khopoli will only go up to Ambernath after disruption on SE line.


It said that due to unavoidable reasons, train services on the South East (SE) Line have been disrupted and the trains that usually run to Badlapur, Karjat, and Khopoli will now only go up to Ambernath.




The Central Railway wrote on X, "From Ambernath, the trains will head back towards CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) as special services."

The Mumbai local train traffic on the Central Railway section was affected during Wednesday evening rush hour after a goods train wrongly crossed a red signal and entered a loop line near Badlapur station, the officials said, according to the PTI.

The incident led to cancellation and short-termination of some local trains, resulting into overcrowding on trains and at railway stations.

The freight train was carrying iron coils to Korukkpet in Tamil Nadu from Dolvi near Pen in Raigad district of Maharashtra when Signal Passing at Danger (SPAD) was reported, holding up local train traffic on both down and up lines.

An official said nine local trains were cancelled, 12 short-terminated, and one long distance train was diverted via Diva and Karjat.

The SPAD incident could have happened due to inadequate braking of the engines of trains, the official said.

SPAD is considered an indicative accident and stern action was taken against the responsible persons, he added.

"Loco of JSWD (JSW siding at Dolvi) - KOKG (Korukkpet) goods train has failed at Badlapur home signal at 4.30 pm," said Swapnil Nila, chief public relations officer of Central Railway, as per the PTI.

The Up line traffic (towards CSMT) was restored at 5.35 pm and down line at 6.50 pm, he said.

Central Railway operates more than 1,800 services daily on the main, harbour, trans-harbour and Belapur-Uran corridors used by around 40 lakh commuters.

(with PTI inputs)

