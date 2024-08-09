Mumbai: Body found in Nandigarm Express toilet at Dadar station

Breaking News
Updated on: 09 August,2024 09:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Railway officials said the victim was found in the toilet of a general compartment lying on the floor and was initially unconscious with a scarf around his neck.

There was panic at Dadar railway station of Central Railway after a dead body was found in the Nandigram Express which arrived at the station early this morning. The Nandigram Express runs between CSMT Mumbai and Balharshah.


Railway officials said the victim was found in the toilet of a general compartment lying on the floor and was initially unconscious with a scarf around his neck.



Government Railway Police officials took charge of the case and said the person was declared dead at Sion Hospital and he had probably ended his life by hanging himself in the toilet of the Nandigram Express.


Preliminary investigations have found that the deceased was a resident of Ghatkopar had been under stress and had been accused of molestation with a case being registered against him.

The Dadar railway police are further investigating the matter.

