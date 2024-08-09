QR codes for digital payments installed across railway stations on Western Railway line in Mumbai

The Western Railway said that since its introduction, more than Rs. 76 lakh digital payments were recorded up to 7th August, the officials said

The QR code device transactions commenced from 25th July. Pic/Western Railway

The Western Railway's Mumbai division, while sharing Mumbai local train updates, said that QR codes for digital payments has been installed across railway stations on Western Railway routes.

The Western Railway said that since its introduction, more than Rs. 76 lakh digital payments were recorded up to 7th August, 2024, the officials said.

In an official statement, the Western Railway said that it is continuously striving to promote cashless transactions using digital payment methods and ensure smooth and more efficient service to its passengers. Moving ahead in this direction, 632 dynamic QR code devises have been installed to facilitate seamless online payment options over Mumbai Central Division.

"The QR code device transactions commenced from 25th July, 2024, and till 7th August, 2024, more than 31 thousand tickets have been issued to around 7 lakh passengers recording more than 76 lakh digital payments," the officials said.

According to the press release issued by Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the QR code devices are designed to display the applicable amount on the screen, allowing passengers to make payments through various online payment modes and applications. This innovative approach is expected to expedite the transaction process, reduce wait times, and improve overall customer satisfaction. These QR code device has been successfully working across all UTS Counters of Mumbai Central Division, covering both suburban and non-suburban sections. However, the installation of QR code devices at PRS counters is currently underway.

Vineet Abhishek further added that the initiative is part of a broader strategy to embrace digital transformation and provide passengers with modern, convenient, and secure payment solutions. By leveraging technology, Western Railway aims to create a more responsive and user-friendly service environment.

In an another statement on Thursday, the Western Railway said that the Mumbai Central Division of Western Railway has planned to make Automated External Defibrillator (AED) machines available at 20 of its railway stations. This facility is being made in collaboration with Rotary Club of Bombay Airport under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

According to the press release issued by Shri Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Automated External Defibrillator (AED) is a handy device used to treat sudden cardiac arrests and will prove helpful for emergency treatment in case of heart attacks to passengers at station. AED is designed in such way that it can be used by common people.

These Automated External Defibrillator (AED) machines are being provided at 20 stations viz, Churchgate, Marine Lines, Charni Road, Grant Road, Mahalaxmi, Lower Parel, Prabhadevi, Dadar, Bandra, Jogeshwari, Malad, Kandivali, Borivali, Mira Road, Bhayander, Vasai Road, Nalasopara, Virar, Boisar and Vapi stations, the Western Railway said.