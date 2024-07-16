Breaking News
Puja Khedkar row: Controversial IAS probationer recalled
Exclusive | Mumbai: Uber-luxe homes to rise, as a city icon comes down
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: How did hoarding go from 200 sq ft to 33,600 sq ft?
Mumbai: Five dead, 42 injured as in accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway
Mumbai rains: Monsoon illness on the rise
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Crowds get thinner after double discharge facility introduced at Dadar station

Mumbai: Crowds get thinner after double-discharge facility introduced at Dadar station

Updated on: 17 July,2024 07:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

Commuters heave sigh of relief, thank officials for getting rid of stalls that were creating hindrance at platform 10/11

Mumbai: Crowds get thinner after double-discharge facility introduced at Dadar station

Before: Platform 11 before a barricade and ramp was removed; (right) After: The same spot recently

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Crowds get thinner after double-discharge facility introduced at Dadar station
x
00:00

The crowd bubble at Dadar station on Central Railway (CR) is finally bursting. The double-discharge facility for fast trains, the removal of stalls that were creating a hindrance for commuters and the division of crowds have started to bear fruit. The double-discharge platform 10/11 is now ready and passengers have started using it, reducing congestion at the station.


Following a series of articles by mid-day on how the railway police had been struggling to manage the crowd on slow line platforms at Dadar station, CR’s Mumbai Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Rajneesh Goyal had promised not just to widen platforms but also drew up a master plan of the station to create more space for passengers.


Platforms 10/11 wear an empty look after stalls are removedPlatforms 10/11 wear an empty look after stalls are removed


Under a plan to decongest the station, the slow line platform has already been widened and now the fast train platforms 10/11 at Dadar have been converted into double-discharge ones.

“The platform was fenced from one side and was under-used. Now after removing the barricades and obstructions, the platform has become usable. We can now get into a Dadar local easily,” Avinash Burunde, a commuter said.

“The removal of all stalls on platform 10 is an important step in the right direction. The island platform was always crowded. We would like to congratulate whoever is responsible,” another commuter, Rakesh Ranjan, said.

“The railways are now giving finishing touches to the platform. Most of the cover over the platform is also in place on the newly opened side. This is the best way we could tweak and redesign in the given limitations,” a divisional official said.

Why it was important

Platforms 10/11 are used by both fast local trains and mail/express trains, which used to lead to crowding on platform 10 as passengers with luggage would wait on the platform along with local train commuters. The removal of stalls and now having another face to platform 10 by having access from platform 11 has dispersed the crowd in a big way. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

central railway dadar mumbai mumbai news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK