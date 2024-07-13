Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Roof collapse at CSMT rail fracture erratic services seen on CR

Mumbai: Roof collapse at CSMT, rail fracture, erratic services seen on CR

Updated on: 13 July,2024 08:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

40-minute disruption witnessed on Kalyan-bound slow line between 1 pm and 1.40 pm

A portion of the roof between platforms 6-7 near old bookstall collapsed at Mumbai CSMT; The officials and people gathered after the roof collapsed; The crowd at the CSMT station because of the outstation train rescheduling

Mumbai: Roof collapse at CSMT, rail fracture, erratic services seen on CR
Suburban services on Central Railway Mumbai were erratic since morning due to heavy rain and wind. This was followed by a rail fracture near Matunga and, later in the evening, a small portion of the roof of Mumbai’s biggest railway station at Mumbai CSMT fell off due to heavy winds. No one was injured in the incident. Sources said there was a 40-minute disruption on the Kalyan-bound slow line between 1 pm and 1.40 pm.


Trains were diverted from Byculla to the down-through line, which also caused delays in up services. CSMT-bound trains were delayed by 20-25 minutes.


Western Railway services were mostly working fine without any disruption but with a delay of ten minutes.


Later in the evening, a portion of the roof between platforms 6-7 near the old bookstall collapsed at Mumbai CSMT. Luckily, no one was injured. 

“A portion of chajja broke and fell on the roof between platforms 6 and 7 and no one was injured,” a Central Railway spokesperson said. Railway officials said they were inspecting other parts of the structure and consolidating them so that such an incident does not recur. It has been raining heavily with strong winds in south Mumbai since morning.

40 mins
Time Central line services were disturbed for

heavy rains mumbai rains central railway mumbai mumbai news

