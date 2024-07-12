Breaking News
Mumbai: Part of roof collapses at CSMT, none injured

Updated on: 12 July,2024 06:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

The railway officials said that they were inspecting other parts of the structure

Mumbai: Part of roof collapses at CSMT, none injured

A portion collapse and fell on the roof between platforms 6 and 7 of CSMT

A small portion of the roof of Mumbai’s biggest railway station, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) fell off due to heavy winds.


No one was injured in the incident, an official said.


“A portion of chajja broke and fell on the roof between platforms 6 and 7 and no one was injured in the incident,” Central Railway chief public relations officer said.


The railway officials said that they were inspecting other parts of the structure and consolidating them so that such an incident does not recur. It has been raining heavily with strong winds in south Mumbai since morning.

