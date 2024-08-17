After a thorough investigation, the bag was handed over to its owner, an official said

The cash being returned to its original owner

A bag containing Rs 5 lakh worth of cash was found at Churchgate station in Mumbai and it was later returned to its owner, the officials said.

In a recent incident, a passenger named Hemprakash Patil found a left behind bag on a bench of Platform No. 4 on Churchgate station.

The bag had Rs 5 lakh in cash and box of sweets. He handed over the bag to on-duty Station Superintendent of Churchgate station to help return the bag safely to the owner, the officials said.

According to Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the bag containing the money was handed over to the Station Superintendent at Churchgate. Message was relayed to WR’s Control Office and RPF Control regarding the bag, in case anybody reported a missing bag.

A passenger named Bhupesh Agarwal reported that he had lost his bag. After a thorough investigation, the bag was handed over to him. It was ensured that proper after verification & due legal formalities was done. The bag was handed over to the passenger in the presence of Nitin Gujjar, IPF/Churchgate, Vaibhav Sarate, SIPF/Churchgate and Parag G.,SS/Churchgate