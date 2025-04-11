Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army intensifies security measures on NH-44 to thwart terror movement

Joint Mobile Vehicle Check Posts (MVCPs) have been established at multiple locations in coordination with the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP). Advanced vehicle scanners, AI-based Facial Recognition and Identification systems, and Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems have been deployed at key junctions and entry-exit points

Indian Army has intensified deployment and surveillance on NH-44 to disrupt terrorist logistics. Representational pic

In a significant move to curb terrorist activities and secure critical transit routes, the Indian Army intensified its deployment and surveillance along National Highway 44 (NH-44) to disrupt terrorist logistics, including the transportation of war-like stores (WLS) and unauthorised movement of militants through the region.

Joint Mobile Vehicle Check Posts (MVCPs) have been established at multiple locations in coordination with the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP). Advanced vehicle scanners, AI-based Facial Recognition and Identification systems, and Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems have been deployed at key junctions and entry-exit points.

The initiative aims to disrupt terrorist logistics, including the transportation of war-like stores (WLS) and the unauthorized movement of militants through the region.

Army units have scaled up day and night patrolling, covering vulnerable stretches and strategic choke points along the highway. In coordination with the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP), joint Mobile Vehicle Check Posts (MVCPs) have been established at multiple locations.

These MVCPs serve as dynamic security checkpoints, conducting surprise checks and increasing operational unpredictability for potential threats.

To further strengthen highway security, the latest surveillance and screening technologies have been infused into the system. Advanced vehicle scanners, AI-based facial Recognition and identification Systems, and Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems have been deployed at key junctions and entry-exit points. These technologies provide real-time data and enable prompt identification of suspicious vehicles and individuals, significantly boosting the capability to intercept threats before they materialize.

Officials state that this multi-layered approach has already shown promising results, with several suspicious movements thwarted in recent weeks. The enhanced presence and technology infusion have created a strong deterrent effect, making it increasingly difficult for terrorist elements to exploit NH-44 for their operations.

The Indian Army's proactive posture, in collaboration with JKP and aided by cutting-edge technology, underscores its commitment to maintaining peace and thwarting insurgent designs in the Union Territory.

These measures are expected to further isolate and neutralize terrorist networks attempting to use the region's infrastructure for unlawful activities. (ANI)

