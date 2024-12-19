Aaditya Thackeray's remarks were a response to Congress leader Laxman Savadi's reported comment that if Maharashtra leaders are demanding Belagavi (Belgavi) as a Union Territory, Mumbai should similarly be declared a Union Territory

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday strongly rejected a suggestion by Karnataka Congress MLA Laxman Savadi to declare Mumbai a Union Territory, reported news agency PTI.

In a strongly worded post on X (formerly Twitter), Thackeray described the demand as "condemnable" and emphasised that his party will never tolerate any attempt to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra.

He referred to Mumbai as his "motherland" and highlighted that the city was achieved by "Marathi manoos" through significant sacrifices.

मुंबई केंद्रशसित करण्याची मागणी निषेधार्ह आहे.

काँग्रेस असो वा भाजप... कोणताही पक्ष असो... मुंबईला महाराष्ट्रापासून तोडण्याची भाषा शिवसेना (उद्धव बाळासाहेब ठाकरे) अजिबात खपवून घेणार नाही.

मुंबई ही आमची मायभूमी आहे. इथला प्रत्येक कण मराठी माणसानं आपलं रक्त सांडून मिळवला आहे.… — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) December 19, 2024

"The demand to centralize Mumbai is condemnable. Be it Congress or BJP... any party... Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) will not tolerate the language of separating Mumbai from Maharashtra. Mumbai is our homeland. Every particle here has been earned by the Marathi people by shedding their blood. Mumbai was not given to us by anyone," said the MLA from Worli in Mumbai.

"The Congress leadership should reprimand its MLAs," he said.

The controversial statement emerged in the context of the ongoing border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka over Belagavi, a border town with a significant Marathi-speaking population.

The remarks were a response to Laxman Savadi's reported comment that if Maharashtra leaders are demanding Belagavi (Belgavi) as a Union Territory, Mumbai should similarly be declared a Union Territory.

This statement has escalated the long-standing territorial dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka over the control of Belagavi, a border town in Karnataka formerly known as Belgaum. It has a significant Marathi-speaking population.

These three parties are part of the opposition INDIA bloc at the national level with several other parties.

The statement comes at a sensitive time, with the Shiv Sena (UBT) being part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, which includes Congress and NCP (SP).

(With inputs from PTI)