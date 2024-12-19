On the development initiatives taken for the region, Shinde expressed his satisfaction with the progress made during his tenure, particularly in the legislative sessions

Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Maharashtra deputy CM Eknath Shinde on Thursday said that he has deep connection with Vidarbha region and that he was committed towards its development.

In an post on X, Eknath Shinde wrote about his deep connection with Vidarbha, attributing it to the love and support of the region's people.

On the development initiatives taken for the region, Shinde expressed his satisfaction with the progress made during his tenure, particularly in the legislative sessions.

विदर्भ विकासासाठी ठोस पावले...



विदर्भाशी माझं वेगळं नातं आहे ते इथल्या प्रेम करणाऱ्या जनतेमुळे. मुख्यमंत्री असतांना मलाही विदर्भासाठी काहीतरी भरीव करण्याची संधी मिळाली याचा निश्चितच समाधान आहे. गेल्या दोन्हीही अधिवेशनात आम्ही विदर्भाच्या विकासासाठी ठोस पाऊलं उचलली आहेत आणि… — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) December 19, 2024

During the last two sessions, significant steps have been taken to foster the development of Vidarbha, and positive results are now becoming visible, Shinde said, adding that one of the key developments, according to Shinde, is the extension of the Samruddhi Expressway to Gondia, Bhandara, and Gadchiroli districts in Maharashtra, which will greatly enhance connectivity and economic growth in the region.

Shinde also highlighted the implementation of a Rs 15,000 per hectare bonus for paddy production to support the farmers in Vidarbha. The amount has now been increased to Rs 20,000 per hectare to further incentivize agricultural productivity.

In his efforts to position Vidarbha as a logistics hub, Shinde mentioned plans to develop the region’s infrastructure to boost industrial growth. He pointed out that projects worth Rs 70,000 crore have been approved to stimulate industrial development in both Vidarbha and Marathwada. Additionally, two new projects have been initiated in Surajgad during his tenure.

Over the past two and a half years, Shinde and his team have held 86 Cabinet meetings, during which over 850 important decisions were made to ensure Vidarbha’s growth. “If I were to list all the small and big decisions, one session would not be enough,” he said, emphasizing the government’s commitment to the region’s progress.

