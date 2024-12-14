Aaditya Thackeray was accompanied by party leaders Anil Desai, Sanjay Raut, and several party workers

Aaditya Thackeray at the temple on Saturday evening. Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article Aaditya Thackeray performs 'maha-aarti' at Dadar Hanuman temple amid demolition row x 00:00

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday performed 'maha-aarti' at the Hanuman temple located outside the Dadar railway station in Mumbai amid the row over the demolition notice issued to the shrine by the railways, reported the PTI.

BJP leader Mangal Prabhat Lodha earlier in the day claimed that he spoke to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and the action against the temple has been halted.

Aaditya reached the temple in the evening and performed a maha-aarti. He was accompanied by party leaders Anil Desai, Sanjay Raut, and several workers.

Speaking to reporters earlier, Aaditya targeted the BJP over the issue, saying it uses the Hindutva ideology only to get votes.

Though the railways has stayed the demolition, it must withdraw the notice, he demanded.

The temple's trustees received a demolition notice on December 4 from the authorities which claimed it was an unauthorised structure standing on railway land.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Saturday claimed that a demolition notice issued by the Railways to a temple outside Mumbai's Dadar station has been stayed, with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis saying it would be regularised as per rules, according to the PTI.

The assertions by the ruling party leaders came a day after Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray slammed the BJP over the notice.

BJP legislator Mangal Prabhat Lodha said the Dadar Hanuman temple will be protected.

Lodha visited the shrine near Platform No. 12 at Dadar East, adjacent to the Central Railway station. He interacted with the temple trustees and joined the 'aarti'.

MLA Kalidas Kolambkar and members of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad were also present at the temple.

Lodha said he had spoken with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and an order has been issued to halt the demolition.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday claimed that Railways had issued a 'fatwa' (edict) to bring down the 80-year-old Hanuman temple built by porters. Taking a dig at the BJP's 'ek hai to safe hai' slogan, he said even temples are not safe in the saffron party's regime.

After his temple visit, Lodha, who represents the Malabar Hill assembly constituency in the city, told reporters that the BJP-led governments at the Centre and Maharashtra listen to the concerns over Hindutva and that of the people, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)