The temple had been slapped a demolition notice as it had been built on railway land which was required for the station’s redevelopment

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday intervened to stay the demolition of the Hanuman Mandir temple at Dadar East railway station in Mumbai.

The Mumbai temple had been slapped a demolition notice by the railways as it had been built on railway land which was required for the station’s redevelopment.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Ashish Shelar and Mangal Prabhat Lodha met the Central Railway team, and after talking to them, requested Vaishnaw to stay the process. Following this, the minister intervened and stayed the process.

The issue had been politicised with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackery and his party organising a Maha Aarti at the temple on Saturday evening in protest of the proposed demolition by the Railways.