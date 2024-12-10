Breaking News
Civic body begins demolition of 58 illegal buildings in Kalyan Dombivli

Civic body begins demolition of 58 illegal buildings in Kalyan-Dombivli

Updated on: 10 December,2024 12:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai

Top

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has launched a three-month demolition drive to raze 58 illegal buildings, following a Bombay High Court order. Over 6,500 residents face displacement, with officials working to ensure compliance and accountability.

File Pic

In compliance with a Bombay High Court directive, the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has launched a large-scale demolition drive targeting 58 illegal buildings within its jurisdiction, according to officials on Tuesday.


The municipal body, in an official release, stated that the drive stems from a court order which declared these structures illegal due to severe irregularities in their construction and registration processes. The action follows a writ petition filed in the Bombay High Court, highlighting concerns over these buildings, including allegations of document fabrication, registration violations, and unauthorised construction practices, as per PTI reports.


The demolition operation, which began earlier this month, is expected to continue over the next three months, an official said. So far, six buildings have been completely demolished, while four have been partially razed. The remaining structures are scheduled for demolition in phases.


The affected buildings, home to approximately 6,500 residents, have stirred controversy as many inhabitants claim they were deceived by builders into believing their properties were legitimate. Residents have expressed anger and distress over the situation, with some calling for stricter accountability measures against the builders involved.

Municipal Commissioner Dr Indurani Jakhad, addressing the situation, assured that the KDMC would adhere to the court's instructions and submit a detailed compliance report upon completion of the demolition drive. She added that the civic body is exploring legal avenues for the regularisation of affected structures and will ensure necessary support to residents during the transition.

The Bombay High Court’s decision underscores the need for stricter checks and balances in urban development projects. Authorities are also planning to investigate how these buildings received initial approvals and registrations despite the violations. The findings from these investigations may pave the way for further action against those involved in the irregularities, including builders and officials.

This ongoing drive serves as a reminder of the importance of legal due diligence in property purchases, urging potential homeowners to verify the authenticity of documentation and approvals before investing.

According to PTI, the civic body will work with affected residents to mitigate disruptions caused by the drive while holding responsible parties accountable. The KDMC aims to conclude the operation by early 2024.

(With inputs from PTI) 

