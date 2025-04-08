What truly made Lucky unforgettable was its soul-stirring music that transcended time and continue to be chartbusters even after 20 years.

Still from Lucky-No Time For Love

Listen to this article 20 Years of Lucky: From Sun Zara to Jaan Meri Ja Rahi Sanam, iconic songs from Salman Khan-starrer x 00:00

Two decades ago, the magical duo Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao brought to life a timeless love story with Lucky: No Time for Love, starring Salman Khan and introducing Sneha Ullal. Set against a breathtaking backdrop and woven with heartfelt emotions, the film remains etched in the hearts of fans even today.

ADVERTISEMENT

What truly made Lucky unforgettable was its soul-stirring music that transcended time and continue to be chartbusters even after 20 years.

Here’s a nostalgic throwback to the Top 5 songs from the film that still strike a chord, no matter how many times you hear them.

Top 5 songs from Lucky: No Time for Love

Sun Zara-

One of the most iconic songs from the film, sung by the talented Sonu Nigam. Its soulful melody and heart touching lyrics make it a standout romantic ballad.

Lucky Lips

A catchy and upbeat song featuring Sneha Ulaal. It became quite popular for its fun vibe and danceable beat.

Chori Chori Chupke Se

This romantic track, sung by Anuradha Paudwal, Sonu Nigam, captures the essence of love in the film. The soothing melody and catchy lyrics make it one of the standout songs.

Hum Deewane Yun Mile Hain

A beautiful ballad sung by Anuradha Paudwal and Sonu Nigam which conveys the emotions of love. It was a favorite for many fans of romantic Bollywood music.

Jaan Meri Ja Rahi Sanam

A soul-stirring song, sung by Udit N and Anuradha P. The song's heartfelt lyrics made it popular and





About Lucky-No Time for Love

The film centered around Lucky (Sneha Ullal) and Aditya's (Salman Khan) bond. Lucky is a 17-year-old girl who gets molested by a Russian boy on her way to school. She manages to escape from him and hides in Aditya's car. When a terrorist attack breaks out, the two manage to escape and hide in an isolated graveyard. The film bombed at the Box Office, but fared really well in Russia.

About Sneha Ullal

In 2006, Sneha Ullal next starred in Aryan opposite Salman Khan's actor-filmmaker brother Sohail Khan. However, Aryan too bombed at the Box Office.

Following back-to-back failures, Sneha Ullal decided to take a break from films. She thought she's not mature enough for the acting world.

A year later, Sneha Ullal made her way into Telugu films, where she found a much-needed boost to her career. She made her debut with Ullasamga Utsahamga, which became a hit.

Some of Sneha Ullal's notable films down south are - Nenu Meeku Telusa, King, Current, Varudu, Simha, Ala Modalaindi, Madatha Kaja, Action 3D and Antha Nee Mayalone. Sneha Ullal returned to Bollywood filmdom in 2010 with Click. Her last Bollywood outing was the 2015 film Bezubaan Ishq, which, needless to say, bombed at the Box Office.