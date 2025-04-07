Salman Khan took to his X account and wrote a happy message while re-sharing the news of his cult-classic Andaz Apna Apna’s re-release

Andaz Apna Apna is all set to re-release

Listen to this article The return of Amar Prem! Salman Khan shows excitement over his cult classic Andaz Apna Apna re-release x 00:00

It was just recently when the news came out that Salman Khan and Aamir Khan’s cult classic Andaz Apna Apna will be re-releasing in theatres, and it already has the fans buzzing with excitement. Now, Salman Khan has taken to his social media to show his happiness over the re-release of his cult classic.

Salman Khan excited for Andaz Apna Apna re- release

Salman Khan, who is currently tracking the success of his recently released film Sikandar, took to his X account and wrote a happy message while re-sharing the news of Andaz Apna Apna’s re-release. Salman Khan took to his X handle and shared the trailer of the movie, writing, "Amar Prem Ka Andaaz is back... #AndazApnaApna Re-releasing In Cinemas on 25th April 2025 Nationwide."

About Andaz Apna Apna re-release

Bollywood's beloved cult comedy Andaz Apna Apna is making a grand return to cinemas, 31 years after its original release. The re-release is set for April 25, 2025, in a brand-new 4K remastered version with enhanced Dolby 5.1 sound, promising an upgraded cinematic experience for fans.

The film's makers confirmed the news on social media, generating waves of nostalgia among fans. The official post read, "Get ready to relive the madness! Andaz Apna Apna Re-releasing in cinemas on 25th April 2025! Experience the cult classic on the big screen! Restored & Remastered in 4K & Dolby 5.1. Trailer out soon!"

About Andaz Apna Apna

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Andaz Apna Apna first hit theatres on November 4, 1994, and quickly became a fan favourite. Its unique blend of humour, iconic dialogues, and memorable performances has earned it cult status in Indian cinema.

The film stars Aamir Khan and Salman Khan in lead roles, alongside Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, and Shakti Kapoor. The plot revolves around two charming yet scheming men who compete to win the heart of an heiress, hoping to inherit her father's fortune.

However, their plans unravel when they discover the heiress has swapped identities with her secretary, leading to a series of comic misadventures. The screenplay of Andaz Apna Apna was inspired by the 1972 film Victoria No. 203.