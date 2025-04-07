Breaking News
Salman Khan's Sikandar screened for 100 J&K school kids in an inflatable theatre

Updated on: 07 April,2025 10:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A total of 110 kids, accompanied by 11 teachers, watched the 11 am show of the AR Murugadoss directorial— which continuously reverberated with the sound of their hooting and clapping as they cheered for their favorite 'bhai jaan'. 

Kids watch Sikandar in Jammu and Kashmir

Picture this: snow-capped mountains, pristine valleys and over 100 school kids enjoying a Salman Khan film in an inflatable theatre. That's exactly what happened on Friday when the megastar's latest Eid release Sikandar witnessed a packed screening at Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir. 


100 kids watch Sikandar


The special screening of the film, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, was held at PictureTime Digiplex in Kishtwar, located in the Chenab Valley. Set up in 2023 by PictureTime—a pioneering mobile digital movie theatre company(with three patents to its credit)—the inflatable cinema, saw tremendous response to Sikandar, thanks to Khan's humongous popularity in the region. 


"Salman Khan enjoys an enormous fan following across the country, and Jammu & Kashmir is no exception—his popularity among children here is truly heartwarming. Watching the joy and excitement on the faces of school kids in Kishtwar as they experienced Sikandar was incredibly rewarding," Sushil Chaudhary, Founder & CEO, Picturetime said. 

Chaudhary said the kids were reacting to all the high points in Sikandar, making the screening a huge success as the team delivered on their mission to bring cinema to the "remotest corners of India through our state-of-the-art inflatable digital theatres."

"We recently saw a similar reaction to Vikram's Veera Dheera Sooran, which was inaugurated Tamil Nadu's first inflatable digital theatre in Bommidi. Moments like these reaffirm our belief that cinema should be accessible to everyone, regardless of geography. It’s about bridging the entertainment gap, and making the magic of movies available—whether you’re in a metro or a small town nestled in the mountains," he added. 

About Sikandar:

The film is directed by AR Murugadoss, renowned for his Tamil and Hindi blockbusters like Ghajini and Thuppakki. Sajid Nadiadwala has produced the project, marking Salman Khan's reunion with him after their 2014 blockbuster, Kick. The film also stars Prateik Patil, Sathyaraj, Jatin Sarna, and Sharman Joshi among others.  The film that was released on a Sunday, a day prior to Eid, earned Rs 30 cr on opening day. 

