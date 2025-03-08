After rumours were rife that Sikandar is a remake of Vijay’s Sarkar and inspired by Prabhas’ Salaar, AR Murugadoss has now cleared the air asserting that the film is an original

While adaptations and remakes have become a norm in Indian cinema, Salman Khan’s upcoming film Sikandar stands as a refreshing and bold testament to originality. Going by the teaser, it is a film that offers something entirely new to the audience, with every scene, and every frame carefully crafted to bring an entirely fresh experience to the big screen. After rumours were rife that the film is a remake of Vijay’s Sarkar and inspired by Prabhas’ Salaar, AR Murugadoss has now cleared the air.

Sikandar is not a remake

Quashing rumours about Sikandar being a remake, AR Murugadoss set the record straight and said in a statement, "This is a completely original story. Every scene, every frame of Sikandar has been designed and executed with authenticity, offering a fresh narrative and experience. It’s not a remake or adaptation of any existing film An essential part of the film's originality is its stunning background score, crafted by the immensely talented Santosh Narayanan. His music perfectly complements the film’s energetic tone and vibrant visuals, adding an emotional depth that enhances every scene.”

Sikandar first song out

Sikandar's song Zohra Jabeen, which was released last week, features stunning visuals, with a grand ensemble of dancers bringing the energy to the dance number. From the first beat, you can feel the celebration in the air—an explosion of colours, rhythm, and excitement that is perfectly matched by Salman and Rashmika’s sizzling on-screen chemistry. The track showcases Salman Khan’s perfectly synchronized dance moves with Rashmika Mandanna’s grace, every frame highlights their unmatched chemistry.

About Salman Khan’s Sikandar

Going by the teaser, Salman Khan’s larger-than-life presence is undeniable, as he delivers powerful dialogues and jaw-dropping action sequences that will leave you at the edge of your seat. His electrifying performance, combined with the heart-pounding background score, sets the tone for a film that will be etched in audiences’ memories for years to come.



Along with Salman Khan’s power-packed performance, Rashmika Mandanna adds a touch of charm to the intense drama unfolding on-screen.



Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar promises to be a cinematic marvel packed with high-octane action, intense drama, and raw emotion. The film also stars Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar.