With its infectious beat, dazzling choreography, and the undeniable spark between Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, Zohra Jabeen is set to light up dance floors and hearts alike

A still from Zohra Jabeen song

The much-anticipated first song from Sikandar, Zohra Jabeen, is finally here, and it’s everything we could have hoped for to make this Eid celebration unforgettable! With its infectious beat, dazzling choreography, and the undeniable spark between Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, Zohra Jabeen is set to light up dance floors and hearts alike.

Zohra Jabeen song is the perfect dance number this Eid

Shot on an epic scale with Sajid Nadiadwala’s production and A R Murgadoss’s vision, this track features stunning visuals, with a grand ensemble of dancers bringing the energy to the dance number. From the first beat, you can feel the celebration in the air—an explosion of colours, rhythm, and excitement that is perfectly matched by Salman and Rashmika’s sizzling on-screen chemistry. The track showcases Salman Khan’s perfectly synchronized dance moves with Rashmika’s grace, every frame highlights their unmatched chemistry.

Composed by Pritam and choreographed by Farah Khan, Zohra Jabeen is a true festival of music and movement this Eid. Nakash Aziz and Dev Negi’s vibrant vocals infuse life into the track, while Sameer and Danish Sabri’s catchy lyrics ensure that it’s stuck in your head long after the song ends.

About Salman Khan’s Sikandar

Going by the teaser , Salman Khan’s larger-than-life presence is undeniable, as he delivers powerful dialogues and jaw-dropping action sequences that will leave you at the edge of your seat. His electrifying performance, combined with the heart-pounding background score, sets the tone for a film that will be etched in audiences’ memories for years to come.

Along with Salman Khan’s power-packed performance, Rashmika Mandanna shines through with her grace, adding a touch of charm to the intense drama unfolding on-screen.

As Sikandar builds anticipation for its Eid release, Zohra Jabeen serves as the perfect preview—offering a sneak peek into the film's thrilling world of action, drama, and emotions. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by A.R. Murugadoss, get ready to dance, celebrate, and experience the magic of Sikandar—Zohra Jabeen is here to make your Eid shine even brighter!

Sikandar promises to be a cinematic marvel packed with high-octane action, intense drama, and raw emotion.