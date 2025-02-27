With the unstoppable Salman Khan in the lead paired opposite Rashmika Mandanna, Sikandar promises to be a cinematic marvel packed with high-octane action, intense drama, and raw emotion

The wait is finally over! The highly-anticipated teaser of Sikandar has been released, and it is everything fans were hoping for and more. With the unstoppable Salman Khan in the lead paired opposite Rashmika Mandanna, produced by the legendary Sajid Nadiadwala and under the visionary direction of AR Murugadoss, Sikandar promises to be a cinematic marvel packed with high-octane action, intense drama, and raw emotion.

Salman Khan’s action avatar in Sikandar

From the very first frame, Sikandar takes hold of your senses. Salman Khan’s larger-than-life presence is undeniable, as he delivers powerful dialogues and jaw-dropping action sequences that will leave you at the edge of your seat. His electrifying performance, combined with the heart-pounding background score, sets the tone for a film that will be etched in audiences’ memories for years to come.

Iconic dialogues that command attention

Powerful Dialogues, Unstoppable Swag: As the teaser unfolds, we are introduced to one of the most iconic dialogues, “INSAAF NAHI, SAAF KARNE AAYA HU,” delivered by Salman Khan. This line alone captures the essence of the character—a man on a mission to clean up the system, regardless of the odds. With another unforgettable line, "KAYDE MEIN RAHO… FAIDE MEIN RAHO. WARNA SHAMSHAAN YA KABRISTAAN MEIN RAHO," Sikandar makes it clear: justice is not just about following rules—it’s about living with purpose and making the hard choices.

Rashmika is unmissable

Along with Salman Khan’s power-packed performance, Rashmika Mandanna shines through with her grace, adding a touch of charm to the intense drama unfolding on-screen.

This teaser sets the stage for a thrilling roller-coaster of action, drama, and emotional depth, making Sikandar one of the most eagerly awaited films of 2025. The collaboration between Salman Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala, and A.R. Murugadoss is a dream team, and the teaser proves that this film is going to be a game-changer in every sense.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, this film promises to rekindle the magic of his past collaborations with Salman Khan, reminiscent of their record-breaking partnership in Kick, Judwaa which was also released on Eid.

Get ready for an action-packed, emotional, and unforgettable experience as Sikandar hits theatres on Eid 2025. This is a film you won’t want to miss!