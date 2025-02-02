Breaking News
BMC Budget 2025: Mega projects may cause liquidity problems for civic body
Mumbai weather updates: City’s hottest January ever
Mumbai: ‘Family was threatened in order to force me to smuggle drugs’
Five hurt after Mercedes hits them at Mumbai airport parking lot
Slab falls at Mumbai University’s sports complex in Kalina
shot-button
Budget 2025 Budget 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Sikandar Salman Khan to have larger than life action sequences in aircraft train jail and hospital

Sikandar: Salman Khan to have larger-than-life action sequences in aircraft, train, jail and hospital

Updated on: 03 February,2025 06:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Upala KBR |

Top

With director AR Murugadoss designing Sikandar as an action spectacle, Salman Khan’s film to have four ambitious set-pieces in an aircraft, a train, jail and hospital

Sikandar: Salman Khan to have larger-than-life action sequences in aircraft, train, jail and hospital

Salman Khan in Sikandar’s teaser

Listen to this article
Sikandar: Salman Khan to have larger-than-life action sequences in aircraft, train, jail and hospital
x
00:00

What do you get when Salman Khan, known for his action prowess, unites with director AR Murugadoss? An all-out actioner. That’s exactly what Sikandar, also starring Rashmika Mandanna, promises to be. We’ve heard that the director has included four ambitious action blocks, set in an aircraft, a train, jail, and hospital each. 


Rashmika MandannaRashmika Mandanna


Khan shot the train sequence last month at a railway station in central Mumbai. Apparently, a part of the scene was filmed in the studio, after which the unit headed to the railway station. A source tells us, “This sequence had Salman and the supporting cast, who play his bodyguards, racing to search for someone. The superstar also had his real-life bodyguards around him, keeping his security concerns in mind, as the scene involved a big crowd. The scene culminates with him locating the baddie and engaging in a fierce fight that plays out in a train.”


AR MurugadossAR Murugadoss

The source adds that this action set-piece, along with the one set in a prison, will be among the highlights of the Eid 2025 release. Elaborating on them, the insider says, “The jail scene sees Salman’s character taking gangsters head-on. It was canned not only at a set in Film City but also at a location in Matunga. It’s a bloody and brutal fight designed by action director Kevin Kumar. Involving hand-to-hand combat and guns, the sequence ends with Salman as the last man standing. Right from the inception, Murugadoss and the actor were clear that they want to give the audience a larger-than-life hero. Kevin has made sure that these no-holds-barred fights deliver on that brief.”

The last leg of Sikandar— which sees Khan playing a rich guy, who, after being moved by the plight of the poor, chooses to lead the life of a common man and fight against corruption—is underway in Mumbai. Last week, the leading man filmed a sequence at a club in Atria Mall, Worli. The source says, “One song is remaining. It will be shot later this month after Rashmika recovers from her leg injury. If things go as planned, Murugadoss will call it a wrap by February-end and Salman will begin promotions from the first week of March.” 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Salman Khan Rashmika Mandanna AR Murugadoss Sikandar bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK