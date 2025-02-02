With director AR Murugadoss designing Sikandar as an action spectacle, Salman Khan’s film to have four ambitious set-pieces in an aircraft, a train, jail and hospital

What do you get when Salman Khan, known for his action prowess, unites with director AR Murugadoss? An all-out actioner. That’s exactly what Sikandar, also starring Rashmika Mandanna, promises to be. We’ve heard that the director has included four ambitious action blocks, set in an aircraft, a train, jail, and hospital each.

Khan shot the train sequence last month at a railway station in central Mumbai. Apparently, a part of the scene was filmed in the studio, after which the unit headed to the railway station. A source tells us, “This sequence had Salman and the supporting cast, who play his bodyguards, racing to search for someone. The superstar also had his real-life bodyguards around him, keeping his security concerns in mind, as the scene involved a big crowd. The scene culminates with him locating the baddie and engaging in a fierce fight that plays out in a train.”

The source adds that this action set-piece, along with the one set in a prison, will be among the highlights of the Eid 2025 release. Elaborating on them, the insider says, “The jail scene sees Salman’s character taking gangsters head-on. It was canned not only at a set in Film City but also at a location in Matunga. It’s a bloody and brutal fight designed by action director Kevin Kumar. Involving hand-to-hand combat and guns, the sequence ends with Salman as the last man standing. Right from the inception, Murugadoss and the actor were clear that they want to give the audience a larger-than-life hero. Kevin has made sure that these no-holds-barred fights deliver on that brief.”

The last leg of Sikandar— which sees Khan playing a rich guy, who, after being moved by the plight of the poor, chooses to lead the life of a common man and fight against corruption—is underway in Mumbai. Last week, the leading man filmed a sequence at a club in Atria Mall, Worli. The source says, “One song is remaining. It will be shot later this month after Rashmika recovers from her leg injury. If things go as planned, Murugadoss will call it a wrap by February-end and Salman will begin promotions from the first week of March.”