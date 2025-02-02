Months after appearing on Bigg Boss 18, Ashneer Grover has hit back at host Salman Khan for his comments on him that he made on national television

Ashneer Grover and Salman Khan

Listen to this article Ashneer Grover hits back at Salman Khan over Bigg Boss 18 episode:'Naam nahi jaanta toh...' x 00:00

Entrepreneur Ashneer Grover has once again commented on actor Salman Khan while recalling his episode on Bigg Boss 18 last year. The BharatPe founder had got into a heated exchange with the superstar on Bigg Boss 18 where he arrived as a guest. The host called out his previous remarks on him on national televisio. While the founder did not say much on the show, he has since spoken about it in interviews. Now, Grover has hit back at Khan for creating drama on the show by grilling him.

Ashneer Grover hits back at Salman over Bigg Boss 18 episode

Ashneer was talking at an event at NIT Kurukshetra addressing a room full of students. The entrepreneur recently launched his own reality show called Rise and Fall. He called out Salman for saying he did not know his name on the show. "Faltu ka panga leke apna competition khada kiya usne. Main toh shanti se gaya tha jab mereko bulaya. Ab drama create karna ke liye aap kisiko bol do, arey main toh aapse mila hi nahi. I don’t even know your name. Abey naam nahi jaanta toh bulaaya kyun tha?" (He unnecessarily created competition by picking a fight. I went peacefully when I was called. Now, to create drama, you say you never even met me? I don’t even know your name. If you didn’t know my name, why did you call me?)"

He further added, “Aur ek baat main bata deta hun. Tum agar meri company ke brand ambassador the toh aisa nahi ho sakta ki tum merese bina mile brand ambassador ban gaye. Mai bhi kamino ki tarah hi company chalata tha. Everything had to go through me." (And let me tell you one more thing. If you were the brand ambassador of my company, it wouldn’t have been possible for you to become the brand ambassador without meeting me. I ran my company like a ruthless person. Everything had to go through me.)

What Ashneer Grover said about Salman Khan

In 2022, Ashneer, who was at a college event recalled signing Salman Khan as a brand ambassador in 2019. He shared, “When I approached Salman’s team, they told me that they would charge Rs. 7.5 crore, that’s when I started calculating. I had Rs 100 crore, I will give him Rs 7.5 crore, I will spend another Rs 1-2 crore on making the ad and I should also pay to the broadcasters, it’s a Rs 20 crore expense and I have Rs 100 crore. I didn’t know if I would get another round of investment, so I told Salman to decrease his price, and he agreed to do the ad for Rs 4.5 crore.”

Salman Khan confronts ‘Shark Tank’ fame Ashneer Grover

Salman Khan tells Ashneer Grover, “I heard you talking about me. You said, 'We have signed him for this much'. You also gave the wrong figures. So what is this double standard?” to which the former Managing Director and co-founder of BharatPe replied, “The decision to make you brand ambassador was one of the smartest moves I made.”

Salman continued, “The way you are talking now, the video of yours that I saw earlier, this attitude wasn’t apparent back then,” to which Ashneer explained, “Maybe in the podcast, it didn't come across correct.”

Salman concluded by saying, “The way it is now, it is correct.”