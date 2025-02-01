While Shilpa Shirodkar was inside the Bigg Boss house, many wondered why Mahesh Babu never put out his support for his sister-in-law. Now, the actress has addressed the issue herself

Shilpa Shirodkar

Listen to this article Shilpa Shirodkar reacts to Mahesh Babu not posting anything for her during Bigg Boss 18: ‘He is a superstar but…’ x 00:00

Shilpa Shirodkar has been making headlines for her recent stint in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 18. After 102 days, she got evicted from the show, and Karan Veer Mehra went on to lift the trophy. During her time on the show, the actress talked about her fight with Namrata Shirodkar, and while she was inside the house, many wondered why Mahesh Babu never put out his support for his sister-in-law, Shilpa. Now, the actress has addressed the issue herself.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, Shilpa shared, “Relationships shouldn’t be gauged by the posts shared on social media. I don't understand this concept. They don’t need to post on social media to show me how proud they are of me as a family. We are not the kind of family that openly expresses our feelings for each other. I went into the house for who I am, not as Namrata’s sister or Mahesh’s sister-in-law. Of course, he is a superstar and very popular, but that doesn’t mean he has to be part of my career too.”

“Mahesh and Namrata are very reserved people, and the world is quick to label them arrogant. Mahesh is reserved, but he is a very nice person. He is very, very cool. Of course, he is reserved, but he is always there. If you need anything, he will be there for you," Shilpa added while talking about how people often perceive them as arrogant.

Namrata’s Post for Shilpa

Shilpa Shirodkar revealed that she didn't talk to Namrata before entering, and now, after 102 days, upon her exit, her sister has posted a happy message for her. Namrata shared numerous pictures on her Instagram with her sister Shilpa, writing, “So happy to have you back!!! @shilpashirodkar73.” Meanwhile, Shilpa, who also got the chance to meet her sister, took to her social media and posted the same picture, writing, "Happiest birthday my chin❤️. I love you so much, and you have absolutely no idea how much I missed you 😘. You are truly my one and only @namratashirodkar."

About Bigg boss 18

Inside the Bigg Boss house, Shilpa competed with contestants including Rajat Dalal, Chahat Pandey, Shrutika Arjun, Nyrraa Banerjee, Muskan Bamne, Alice Kaushik, Tajindar Bagga, Chum Darang, Avinash Singh, Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, and others. The show was won by Karan Veer Mehra, while Vivian Dsena and Rajat Dalal were the 1st and 2nd runners-up.