Breaking News
Budget 2025: Income tax relief as nil tax slab raised to Rs 12 lakh
Saif Ali Khan attack case: Police claim facial recognition confirms accused is the same man caught on CCTV
Mumbai: IPS officer’s husband booked in Rs 24 crore property fraud
Mumbai: Carnac Bridge to open before monsoon
Mumbai: Bangladeshi national, son arrested for staying illegally in Andheri West
shot-button
Budget 2025 Budget 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Shilpa Shirodkar reacts to Mahesh Babu not posting anything for her during Bigg Boss 18 He is a superstar but

Shilpa Shirodkar reacts to Mahesh Babu not posting anything for her during Bigg Boss 18: ‘He is a superstar but…’

Updated on: 01 February,2025 05:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

While Shilpa Shirodkar was inside the Bigg Boss house, many wondered why Mahesh Babu never put out his support for his sister-in-law. Now, the actress has addressed the issue herself

Shilpa Shirodkar reacts to Mahesh Babu not posting anything for her during Bigg Boss 18: ‘He is a superstar but…’

Shilpa Shirodkar

Listen to this article
Shilpa Shirodkar reacts to Mahesh Babu not posting anything for her during Bigg Boss 18: ‘He is a superstar but…’
x
00:00

Shilpa Shirodkar has been making headlines for her recent stint in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 18. After 102 days, she got evicted from the show, and Karan Veer Mehra went on to lift the trophy. During her time on the show, the actress talked about her fight with Namrata Shirodkar, and while she was inside the house, many wondered why Mahesh Babu never put out his support for his sister-in-law, Shilpa. Now, the actress has addressed the issue herself.


In an interview with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, Shilpa shared, “Relationships shouldn’t be gauged by the posts shared on social media. I don't understand this concept. They don’t need to post on social media to show me how proud they are of me as a family. We are not the kind of family that openly expresses our feelings for each other. I went into the house for who I am, not as Namrata’s sister or Mahesh’s sister-in-law. Of course, he is a superstar and very popular, but that doesn’t mean he has to be part of my career too.”


“Mahesh and Namrata are very reserved people, and the world is quick to label them arrogant. Mahesh is reserved, but he is a very nice person. He is very, very cool. Of course, he is reserved, but he is always there. If you need anything, he will be there for you," Shilpa added while talking about how people often perceive them as arrogant.


Namrata’s Post for Shilpa

Shilpa Shirodkar revealed that she didn't talk to Namrata before entering, and now, after 102 days, upon her exit, her sister has posted a happy message for her. Namrata shared numerous pictures on her Instagram with her sister Shilpa, writing, “So happy to have you back!!! @shilpashirodkar73.” Meanwhile, Shilpa, who also got the chance to meet her sister, took to her social media and posted the same picture, writing, "Happiest birthday my chin❤️. I love you so much, and you have absolutely no idea how much I missed you 😘. You are truly my one and only @namratashirodkar."

About Bigg boss 18

Inside the Bigg Boss house, Shilpa competed with contestants including Rajat Dalal, Chahat Pandey, Shrutika Arjun, Nyrraa Banerjee, Muskan Bamne, Alice Kaushik, Tajindar Bagga, Chum Darang, Avinash Singh, Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, and others. The show was won by Karan Veer Mehra, while Vivian Dsena and Rajat Dalal were the 1st and 2nd runners-up.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Namrata Shirodkar mahesh babu Entertainment News Entertainment Top Stories Bigg Boss 18

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK