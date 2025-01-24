Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra opened up about doing a podcast with Elvish Yadav, Rajat Dalal's angry post against him, why he gave Vivian Dsena's party a miss and much more

Karan Veer Mehra won Bigg Boss 18, defeating Vivian Dsena and Rajat Dalal, but his win wasn't well-received by many. While a few accused him of buying media, others called the makers biased, but that does not affect KVM. The actor, in conversation with us at Mid-day, reacted to all such allegations and opened up about doing a podcast with Elvish Yadav, Rajat Dalal's angry post against him, why he gave Vivian Dsena's party a miss and much more.

Karan on Nyraa Banejee’s remark on his win

While reacting to co-contestant Nyraa Banerjee's remark, who shared she isn't happy with his win, Karan said, "Dukh hua hai toh manao, thoda ro. I am sorry, par trophy to apne pass hi hai. (If you're upset, take some time to process it, maybe even cry a little. I'm sorry, but the trophy is still with me.)"

The actor further continued and talked about people dragging his personal life, and said, "Aap mere bare mein acha bolo, bura bolo ya kuch nahi bolo, I was getting paid. I don't care."

Karan wasn’t invited to Vivian’s party

While a lot of people from the Bigg Boss 18 cast were at Vivian Dsena's party, his friend of '12 years,' Karan Veer Mehra, was nowhere to be seen. When asked why he gave the grand bash a miss, the winner of the Salman Khan-hosted show shared, "I wasn't invited to the party. Possibly, after not winning the trophy, there's a bit of bitterness that creeps in. You never win the silver; you always lose the gold—that's the mentality. Yes, I didn’t receive an invitation. If I had, I would have definitely gone. And if I throw a party, I’ll invite everyone, including Vivian and his wife."

Karan on Rajat’s angry post

Further, when we informed Karan about Rajat Dalal's angry post against him, the actor strongly reacted to it, saying, "Mein jyada tavajju deta nahi in sab baton ko. I didn't read it at first, but after Rajat's post, I read it, and usme kuch galat nahi hai. Aap ese threats de rahe ho logon ko, but Rajat esa ladka nahi hai. “

He further continued and shared, “He is a very nice guy. Mene padha nahi, usme ‘Dalal’ word use hua hai. I don't mean any malice to it. My intentions were to pinpoint people who are putting out derogatory messages to media and women. Agar apki IP crime branch ne trace karli toh ghar se uthakar le jayenge.(I didn’t notice that the word ‘Dalal’ was used in it. I don’t mean any malice by it. My intentions were to point out those who are putting out derogatory messages to the media and women. If your IP gets traced, they’ll come to your house and take you away)"

Karan on a podcast with Elvish Yadav

When we pointed out the most shocking collab of him going on Elvish Yadav's podcast, he said, "Shocking cheezen karta rehta hoon mein." He further recited a dialogue from 3 Idiots and shared, "Mein apne sabse kamzor vidhyarti ko sabse pass rakhta hoon."

He further continued and said, "Elvish is a nice boy, and I think it was just a moment when he was supporting Rajat, but he went out of the line when he accused media, and I think that spoiled Rajat's game."

Karan on ChumVeer

Interviewing Karan and not getting a status update on ChumVeer would have been a crime. When asked about how things are going, Karan said, "She is holidaying currently, but as Salman sir says, 'the choice lies with a girl.' Anyway, unki baatein chal rahi hain. Bahar aakar humare alag tasks and nominations chal rahe hain."