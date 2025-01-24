Breaking News
Saif Ali Khan attack case: Police recovers accused's driving license
MMRDA signs 11 MoUs worth USD 40 billion at Davos
Ghatkopar Police busts gang smuggling alcohol in stolen SUVs
At least 28 flights to and from Mumbai disrupted by foggy conditions
Will decide on going solo in local bodies polls at appropriate time: Uddhav
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra on doing podcast with Elvish Yadav Mein apne sabse kamzor vidhyarti ko

Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra on doing podcast with Elvish Yadav: ‘Mein apne sabse kamzor vidhyarti ko…’

Updated on: 24 January,2025 11:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Top

Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra opened up about doing a podcast with Elvish Yadav, Rajat Dalal's angry post against him, why he gave Vivian Dsena's party a miss and much more

Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra on doing podcast with Elvish Yadav: ‘Mein apne sabse kamzor vidhyarti ko…’

Karan Veer Mehra

Listen to this article
Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra on doing podcast with Elvish Yadav: ‘Mein apne sabse kamzor vidhyarti ko…’
x
00:00

Karan Veer Mehra won Bigg Boss 18, defeating Vivian Dsena and Rajat Dalal, but his win wasn't well-received by many. While a few accused him of buying media, others called the makers biased, but that does not affect KVM. The actor, in conversation with us at Mid-day, reacted to all such allegations and opened up about doing a podcast with Elvish Yadav, Rajat Dalal's angry post against him, why he gave Vivian Dsena's party a miss and much more.


Karan on Nyraa Banejee’s remark on his win


While reacting to co-contestant Nyraa Banerjee's remark, who shared she isn't happy with his win, Karan said, "Dukh hua hai toh manao, thoda ro. I am sorry, par trophy to apne pass hi hai. (If you're upset, take some time to process it, maybe even cry a little. I'm sorry, but the trophy is still with me.)"
The actor further continued and talked about people dragging his personal life, and said, "Aap mere bare mein acha bolo, bura bolo ya kuch nahi bolo, I was getting paid. I don't care."


Karan wasn’t invited to Vivian’s party

While a lot of people from the Bigg Boss 18 cast were at Vivian Dsena's party, his friend of '12 years,' Karan Veer Mehra, was nowhere to be seen. When asked why he gave the grand bash a miss, the winner of the Salman Khan-hosted show shared, "I wasn't invited to the party. Possibly, after not winning the trophy, there's a bit of bitterness that creeps in. You never win the silver; you always lose the gold—that's the mentality. Yes, I didn’t receive an invitation. If I had, I would have definitely gone. And if I throw a party, I’ll invite everyone, including Vivian and his wife."

Karan on Rajat’s angry post

Further, when we informed Karan about Rajat Dalal's angry post against him, the actor strongly reacted to it, saying, "Mein jyada tavajju deta nahi in sab baton ko. I didn't read it at first, but after Rajat's post, I read it, and usme kuch galat nahi hai. Aap ese threats de rahe ho logon ko, but Rajat esa ladka nahi hai. “

He further continued and shared, “He is a very nice guy. Mene padha nahi, usme ‘Dalal’ word use hua hai. I don't mean any malice to it. My intentions were to pinpoint people who are putting out derogatory messages to media and women. Agar apki IP crime branch ne trace karli toh ghar se uthakar le jayenge.(I didn’t notice that the word ‘Dalal’ was used in it. I don’t mean any malice by it. My intentions were to point out those who are putting out derogatory messages to the media and women. If your IP gets traced, they’ll come to your house and take you away)"

Karan on a podcast with Elvish Yadav

When we pointed out the most shocking collab of him going on Elvish Yadav's podcast, he said, "Shocking cheezen karta rehta hoon mein." He further recited a dialogue from 3 Idiots and shared, "Mein apne sabse kamzor vidhyarti ko sabse pass rakhta hoon."

He further continued and said, "Elvish is a nice boy, and I think it was just a moment when he was supporting Rajat, but he went out of the line when he accused media, and I think that spoiled Rajat's game."

Karan on ChumVeer

Interviewing Karan and not getting a status update on ChumVeer would have been a crime. When asked about how things are going, Karan said, "She is holidaying currently, but as Salman sir says, 'the choice lies with a girl.' Anyway, unki baatein chal rahi hain. Bahar aakar humare alag tasks and nominations chal rahe hain."

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Karan Veer Mehra Bigg Boss 18 vivian dsena Salman Khan Entertainment News indian television

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK