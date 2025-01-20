Lifting the Bigg Boss season 18 trophy, actor Karan Veer Mehra discusses putting the Rs 50 lakh prize money to good use, he also talks about taking time to figure out what this win means for him

After Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Bigg Boss 18 was Karan Veer Mehra’s second reality show. Pitted against actor Vivian Dsena from the start, he claims a target was set for him, and he gave it his all. Emerging victorious after spending 107 days in the house and beating 23 contestants, Mehra is in celebratory mode. In a conversation with mid-day after his big win, he talks about taking time to figure out what this win means for him and his career, the friends he has made for life, and his plans for the prize money.

Edited excerpts from the interview.

What was your agenda when you entered the house, and did you manage to achieve it?

I didn’t go into the house with any agenda. However, I noticed a lot of wastage of resources like food, water, and gas. We may have plan A and plan B [in life], but we have only one planet. I wanted to ensure that we didn’t waste resources in the house. I believe I managed to achieve this, and I hope my message was loud and clear on this big platform. Even if no one in the house understood it, I hope at least the viewers learned something from me.

What does this win mean to you?

That’s a deep question and something I’ll need to reflect on. While Bigg Boss has become my new normal, it will take time to return to the mayhem of the [outside world].

Do you have any regrets?

I wish I had played the chai patti task. Or I should have been vocal enough to express that I didn’t want to play for either contender because I was upset. I feel I wasn’t clear enough. I should have just participated; it wasn’t a difficult task anyway. The chance to become Time God could have been ours. I always say I don’t make mistakes—it’s the mistakes that have made me.

Do you think the bond you’ve created with Shilpa Shirodkar and Chum Darang will continue outside the house?

After a few days in the house, it’s as if the cameras don’t exist. We completely forgot about them. Luckily, no phones were allowed, so we connected on a human level. Now that we’re out, with phones and other distractions, I don’t know how we’ll manage. But the bond we’ve built over 100 days will surely last. Even in the final moments, I celebrated with them before going to my sister, who had come to support me. They were as excited and happy as I was when I lifted the trophy.

When it was just you and Vivian Dsena, did you ever feel that you might not win?

Sach bolu toh nahin, mucch bolu toh my heart was beating really fast. At one point, we even discussed splitting the prize. When Salman [Khan] sir lifted and dropped my hand, my blood pressure must have been through the roof.

Did you feel Dsena might win due to his television popularity?

I was aware he was regarded as a top contender and was the ladla, while I was the khiladi. A target was set for me, and I’m very happy to have met and surpassed it. When I came in second, I knew where to aim next.

Is there anyone from the house you’d never want to meet again?

No, there isn’t. Everyone is celebrating with me right now.

What do you plan to do with the prize money of Rs 50 lakh?

I haven’t yet collected my Khatron Ke Khiladi money, but I plan to fund the education of my staff’s children. This is something I’ve been considering for a while. I’m already doing it to an extent, but some of them wish to study further, so I plan to sponsor that for them.