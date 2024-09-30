Many have called out Asim Riaz for disrespecting Rohit Shetty on Khatron Ke Khiladi. In a recent interview, the winner of the show Karan Veer Mehra said that Riaz needs "medical help."

In Pic: Asim Riaz & Karan Veer Mehra

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has finally come to an end, with Karan Veer Mehra lifting the trophy of the stunt-based reality show. The actor, who is now enjoying the success of his big win, has spoken about a contestant who made the most headlines. Mehra addressed Asim Riaz, who was eliminated at the beginning of the show after having an argument with the host and filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Many have called out Asim for disrespecting Shetty. In a recent interview, Mehra said that Riaz needs "medical help."

During a conversation with DNA, Mehra said, "Ek toh bewakoofi ki itne bade show mein itne bade aadmi (Rohit Shetty) ke saath aisi badtameezi ki. Mujhe aur bhi galat lagta hai uske fans ke liye, who are in huge numbers and support him" (He was stupid to have argued with such a big person like Rohit Shetty and misbehaved with him. I feel even worse for his fans).

He further added, "He's living in his bubble, thinking this fandom will last forever. He believes that his fans will always be there for him even in the next 10-20 years. He's living in his own bubble, in his Barbie world. He needs a reality check, and somewhere, he needs medical help—this is what I feel. Everyone has their opinions."

What happened at Khatron Ke Khiladi?

During an elimination task, Asim Riaz failed to perform the challenge and was later seen arguing with the host and the team. He challenged the Khatron Ke Khiladi team to "do it in front of him." He added that he "won’t take a rupee" from the show. Asim Riaz also said, "I have so much money, you can't even imagine. I change four cars in six months. You think I need money? I was here for the fans, not for these losers" (pointing to other contestants).

What Rohit Shetty said to Asim Riaz

After being challenged, Rohit showed Asim the rehearsal video, in which the team had successfully completed the task. Rohit then said, “Kal bhi tune bahot bakwaas ki" (Yesterday also you talked a lot of nonsense). The filmmaker added, “Sun, meri baat sunle, warna mein utha ke yahi patak dunga. Aise mere se badtameezi mat karna" (Listen to me, otherwise I will thrash you right here. Don’t misbehave with me like this).