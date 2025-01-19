Salman Khan addressed the reports of Akshay Kumar leaving the sets of Bigg Boss 18 without shooting. He spoke about it during Bigg Boss 18 finale episode

Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar

Listen to this article Salman Khan addresses Akshay Kumar leaving Bigg Boss 18 sets without shooting: I was little late x 00:00

Akshay Kumar was all set earlier today to shoot for the finale episode of Bigg Boss 18. He was dressed up in a blue suit and was also on the sets of the show with his co-star and debutant Veer Pahariya. The actors were scheduled to promote their upcoming film 'Sky Force'. It was reported that Akshay waited for an hour for Salman to show up. The actor left the set after that as he had another commitment.

Salman Khan addresses controversy around Akshay Kumar

During the Bigg Boss 18 finale episode, host Salman Khan cleared the air around Akshay Kumar's absence. He welcomed Veer Pahariya on the show as he arrived to promote Sky Force. Talking about Akshay, Salman said, "Akki (Akshay Kumar) is also in the film, I got little late and he had to leave for another function so he left."

Akshay Kumar walks out of BB18 sets

A report in HT suggested that Akshay and Veer had come on the sets of Bigg Boss 18 to promote Sky Force, which would have seen Akshay and Salman reuniting after Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and getting nostalgic. However, that didn't happen because Salman Khan didn't show up on time. A source shared, "Being as punctual as he is, Akshay turned up on the set for his shoot at the scheduled time, around 2:15 PM. But Salman hadn't come by then. Akshay waited for an hour for Salman to arrive, but he had a trial screening of Jolly LLB 3 in his schedule. Thus, after waiting for an hour, Akshay returned without even shooting for the show."

The source further revealed, “Akshay and Salman eventually spoke, and Akshay told him that he had to leave for a prior commitment. Salman also said that he hopes to have him on the show some other time.”

Check out BB18 results by Mid-Day poll

The contestants who are in the race to win the trophy are Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Chum Darang, and Rajat Dalal. While the audience verdict is yet to come, Mid-Day readers have given their verdict.

Mid-Day conducted a poll for the audience to choose their winner for the 18th season of the controversial reality show. While Vivian Dsena emerged as the winner in our poll, Karan Veer Mehra isn’t very far behind. Karan Veer Mehra and Vivian Dsena came in the top two; meanwhile, the latter has won the poll with a difference of just a few votes. Well, the nature of the game is quite unpredictable, and anything can happen. It will only be tonight when we get to know the real winner of the show.