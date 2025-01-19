Breaking News
Bigg Boss 18 Finale: Vivian Dsena will be the winner, Karan Veer Mehra in top 2, Mid-day audience gives verdict

Updated on: 19 January,2025 03:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Bigg Boss 18 finale: While the audience verdict is yet to come, Mid-Day readers have given their verdict, and Colors ka ladla Vivian Dsena has topped the poll conducted by us

Karan Veer Mehra & Vivian Dsena in Top 2

Today is the day of the biggest showdown. The Bigg Boss 18 finale will be hosted today, on January 19, and the contestants who are in the race to win the trophy are Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Chum Darang, and Rajat Dalal. While the audience verdict is yet to come, Mid-Day readers have given their verdict, and Colors ka ladla Vivian Dsena has topped the poll conducted by Mid-Day to choose the winner of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mid-day (@middayindia)



Check out results of Mid-day poll

Mid-Day conducted a poll for the audience to choose their winner for the 18th season of the controversial reality show. While Vivian Dsena emerged as the winner in our poll, Karan Veer Mehra isn't very far behind. Karan Veer Mehra and Vivian Dsena came in the top two; meanwhile, the latter has won the poll with a difference of just a few votes. Well, the nature of the game is quite unpredictable, and anything can happen. It will only be tonight when we will get to know the real winner of the show.

Yesterday, Elvish Yadav, the former winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, announced a giveaway of 101 iPhone 16s to get votes for Rajat Dalal. During the second press round in the Bigg Boss 18 house, where supporters had come to back their favorite contestant, Elvish Yadav hit below the belt and called the media "paid." When a journalist asked a question against Rajat Dalal, Elvish was heard saying, "Tumhare jaise bohot dekhe bikte hue."

When and Where to Watch the Finale Episode

The grand night will air on Colors TV, and at the same time, the episode will stream on JioCinema on January 19, 2025, starting at 9:30 PM. Reports suggest that the finale episode will be about three hours long, packed with drama, nostalgia, and thrilling performances.

Sikandar Cast to Join Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 18 Finale?

Sources close to the development suggest that Salman Khan, the host of Bigg Boss, will be joined by the cast and crew of Sikandar for the grand finale. The finale promises to be an unforgettable spectacle, with the possibility of fun-filled moments. Fans can expect an evening brimming with energy, laughter, and, of course, glimpses into the action-packed world of Sikandar.

