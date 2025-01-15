While Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh were questioned for their betrayal of Vivian Dsena, Chum Darng was asked if Karan was just a ladder to reach the final.

In Pic: Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh & Rajat Dalal

Listen to this article Bigg Boss 18: Vivian questioned for calling Karan ‘ladies’ man’; Rajat grilled for attitude, top moments of today’s episode x 00:00

Today was the second part of the Bigg Boss press meet, and yet again, all the top 7 contestants of Bigg Boss 18, including Rajat Dalal, Shilpa Shirodkar, Avinash Mishra, Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, and Chum Darang, faced tough questions. While Avinash and Eisha were questioned for their betrayal of Vivian, Chum was asked if Karan was just a ladder to reach the final. Karan, too, was not spared from the media’s wrath and was called out for giving certificates to the housemates. Meanwhile, Rajat was grilled for his violent nature and aggressive behavior.

ADVERTISEMENT

Media grilled Vivian Dsena

The heat turned up when Vivian's loyalty was scrutinized. Once a friend of Karan for over a decade, his choice to ally with Karan's rival, Avinash Mishra, raised eyebrows. His condemnation of Karan as a "ladies' man" and a "non-A-lister" sparked accusations of betrayal, leaving everyone questioning the depth of their 12-year friendship. Vivian was also accused of playing the victim card following his fallout with Chum Darang, a move seen by some as a strategy rather than genuine hurt.

Spotlight on Avinash Mishra

Avinash has always been good friends with Eisha Singh and Alice Kaushik. Later, he was also seen building a bond with Vivian Dsena. However, he has had moments where he spoke against Vivian, expressed jealousy, among other things. He was asked about his stance on his friendship with Vivian and why he made comments like Vivian doesn’t deserve to be there. The media round wasn’t kind to Avinash as he was put under the spotlight multiple times, and not for good reasons.

Eisha Singh & Rajat Dalal on radar

Eisha Singh also faced tough questions about her journey in the house. Accusations flew that she leaned heavily on the support of others rather than standing on her own, painting her as more of a gossip monger than a player. Rajat wasn’t spared either, as he was questioned on whether he’s relying solely on external bonds to claim victory. He fired back, challenging the notion by questioning why anyone would support him outside if he hadn’t built solid connections within the house.

Finally, Karan Veer Mehra was called out for assuming the role of moral judge, with the media demanding to know who granted him the authority to issue character verdicts on his fellow contestants.