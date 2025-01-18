The supporters who have entered the show will be seen answering some fiery questions from the media, who will also enter the house ahead of the grand finale

Rajat Dalal & Elvish Yadav

Bigg Boss 18 finale is just a day away, and today marks one of the most awaited episodes of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. In this episode, celebrity guests of the contestants will enter the show to support them. While Shilpa Shinde has come in support of Karan Veer Mehra, and Vicky Jain will be seen supporting Vivian Dsena, it is Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav who has come forward to extend his support to the Top 6 contender, Rajat Dalal.

The supporters who have entered the show will be seen answering some fiery questions from the media, who will also enter the house ahead of the grand finale. A new promo of the show features Elvish Yadav being questioned about hosting meet-ups for Rajat Dalal. Addressing the same, Elvish said, "Arre, toh unki bas ki ho toh wo karwa lenge, humare bas ki hai toh hum karwa rahe hain." When asked whether winning based on followers is justified, Elvish hit back, saying, "Koi khairat mein thodi aa rakhe hain followers."

He also mentioned that none of the reporters' opinions would affect his friendship with Rajat, adding, "Aap logo ke opinion se meri dosti mein koi change nahi aane wala hai."

Sikandar cast to join Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 18 Finale?

Sources close to the development suggest that Salman Khan, the host of Bigg Boss, will be joined by the cast and crew of Sikandar for the grand finale. The finale promises to be an unforgettable spectacle, with the possibility of fun-filled moments. Fans can expect an evening brimming with energy, laughter, and, of course, glimpses into the action-packed world of Sikandar.

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar is set to hit theaters on Eid 2025, marking Salman Khan’s much-awaited return to the big screen. With its high-octane action sequences and gripping storyline, the film is poised to be a major event in Indian cinema.

About the Bigg Boss 18 Finale

The grand night will air on Colors TV, and at the same time, the episode will stream on JioCinema on January 19, 2025, starting at 9:30 PM. Reports suggest that the finale episode will be approximately three hours long, packed with drama, nostalgia, and thrilling performances.