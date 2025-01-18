Eisha Singh, who is one of the contestants on the reality show Bigg Boss 18 was accused of securing a spot in the finale by giving away a portion of her fee

Eisha Singh Pic/Instagram

As Bigg Boss 18 nears its end, actor Eisha Singh, who is one of the contestants on the reality show was accused of securing a spot in the finale by giving away a portion of her fee. Her team has issued a statement debunking the allegations calling them “incredibly disrespectful to the hard work and dedication” of the actor.

Eisha Singh’s team issues statement

In a statement, the actor’s team shared, “We as Eisha’s team and her family writing this to express strong condemnation of the recent claims made by a media portal suggesting that Eisha Singh is giving away 30% of her earnings to secure a place in the Bigg Boss finale. Such allegations are not only unfounded but also incredibly disrespectful to the hard work and dedication that Eisha has put into her career over the years.”

It further read, “Eisha Singh has consistently demonstrated her talent and commitment to her craft, earning her place in the entertainment industry through sheer perseverance and passion. From her early days in acting to her rise as a beloved figure on television, Eisha has faced numerous challenges and has always emerged stronger. To suggest that she would resort to such desperate measures undermines all the effort she has invested in building her career.”

“These false claims serve as a disservice not only to Eisha but also to her fans and supporters who admire her for her talent and integrity. It is disheartening to see how easily misinformation can spread, tarnishing the reputation of someone who has worked tirelessly to achieve her dreams. Instead of celebrating her accomplishments, such narratives only seek to diminish her hard work and the respect she has earned in the industry,” it added.

About Eisha Singh

At the age of 17, Eisha made her TV debut in 2015 as Dhaani Tripathi in the show 'Ishq Ka Rang Safed'. Later, she acted in 'Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani', 'Ishq Subhan Allah', 'Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya', and 'Sirf Tum', among others. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 18 airs on Colors TV and streams on JioCinema. The finale will take place on January 19.