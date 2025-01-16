Bigg Boss 18: The team of Salman Khan's Sikandar is expected to grace the stage on finale night of the reality show hosted by the superstar

Salman Khan

Bigg Boss 18 Finale: Salman Khan's Sikandar team to join him on stage?

The buzz surrounding Sajid Nadiadwala’s Sikandar has reached a fever pitch ever since the teaser dropped, leaving fans in awe with its adrenaline-pumping action and electrifying background score. The excitement is only set to grow as rumors swirl about the Sikandar team gracing the grand finale of Bigg Boss Season 18 to promote the highly anticipated film.

Sikandar cast to join Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 18 finale?

Sources close to the development suggest that Salman Khan, the host of Bigg Boss, will be joined by the cast and crew of Sikandar for the grand finale. The finale promises to be an unforgettable spectacle, with the possibility of fun-filled moments, Fans can expect an evening brimming with energy, laughter, and of course, glimpses into the action-packed world of Sikandar.

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar is set to hit theaters on Eid 2025, marking Salman Khan’s much-awaited return to the big screen. With its high-octane action sequences and gripping storyline, the film is poised to be a major event in Indian cinema.

Ram Charan expresses his excitement for Salman Khan's Sikandar

Global star Ram Charan and Kiara Advani recently appeared on the reality TV show Bigg Boss 18 hosted by Salman Khan to promote their upcoming film Game Changer. Ram could not keep calm and told the host, "Salman Bhai, thoda derr hogaya aapka Sikandar bhi dekhna hai humko".

Replying to this, Salman Khan said, "Abhi aayega, Eid par aayega". Further to this, Kiara Advani added, "We loved the teaser"

About Bigg Boss 18 finale

Bigg Boss 18 finale is inching closer. Four days ahead of the big finale of the Salman Khan-hosted show, contestant Shilpa Shirodkar has been evicted. Shilpa's eviction came as an unexpected twist on Wednesday's episode, seemingly reuniting her with her two "sons" of the house, Karan and Vivian. While Karan Veer Mehra gifted her a gold medal, Vivian, who had been keeping his distance from her for a while, broke down in tears and hugged her before she left the house. Chum Darang looked devastated by the news of Shilpa's eviction and was seen crying inconsolably as she shared a hug with Shilpa.