IMDb (www.imdb.com), the world’s most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities, today unveiled the Most Anticipated Indian Movies of 2025, as determined by the actual page views of the more than 250 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide.

AR Murugadoss, director of the No. 1 most anticipated Indian movie Sikandar, said, "I'm deeply humbled to see Sikandar topping the IMDb Most Anticipated Indian Movies of 2025 list! Working with Salman Khan has been incredible. His energy and dedication bring Sikandar to life in ways words can't express. Huge thanks to Sajid Nadiadwala for making it happen. Every scene in Sikandar is crafted to leave an indelible mark. I've poured my heart into designing each moment to stay with audiences forever."

IMDb Most Anticipated Indian Movies of 2025:

Sikandar

Toxic

Coolie

Housefull 5

Baaghi 4

The Raja Saab

War 2

L2: Empuraan

Deva

Chhaava

Kannappa

Retro

Thug Life

Jaat

Sky Force

Sitaare Zameen Par

Thama

Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1

Alpha

Thandel



Among the Indian movies with planned releases in 2025, these titles were consistently the most popular with IMDb customers, as determined by the actual page views of the more than 250 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide.

It is noteworthy that among the 20 titles on the list, 11 are Hindi movies, three each are Tamil and Telugu, two are Kannada, and one is a Malayalam movie. Akshay Kumar stars in three movies on the list: Housefull 5 (No. 4), Kannappa (No. 11), and Sky Force (No. 15), and so does Rashmika Mandanna: Sikandar (No. 1), Chhaava (No. 10), and Thama (No. 17). Mohanlal, Prabhas, Pooja Hegde, and Kiara Advani star in two titles each. Five titles on the list are sequels or installments of popular franchises: Housefull 5 (No. 4), Baaghi 4 (No. 5), War 2 (No. 7), Sitaare Zameen Par (No. 16), and Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 (No. 18).