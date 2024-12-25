In the first image, cakes and plates are seen on the table as the crew celebrates the milestone

The makers of Housefull 5 have announced the completion of the shoot and shared stunning pictures from the sets featuring the entire cast of the film. Taking to their Instagram handle on Tuesday, Nadiadwala Grandson shared a series of photos with the entire Housefull 5 cast and crew. In the photos, the comedy film's ensemble, which includes Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Sonam Bajwa, Jacqueline Fernandez, Chunky Panday, Shreyas Talpade, and others, can be seen.

In the first image, cakes and plates are seen on the table as the crew celebrates the milestone. The photographs clearly capture the enthusiasm of the entire cast and crew. Along with the pictures, Nadiadwala added a caption that read, "That's a wrap for Housefull 5! A rollercoaster of emotions, filled with laughter, hard work, and unforgettable memories. Get ready to laugh your hearts out on 6th June 2025 in cinemas near you!! #SajidNadiadwala's #Housefull5.. Directed by @tarun_mansukhani"

Helmed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 will be released in theatres on June 6, 2025. The film is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. Housefull 5 marks the first-ever franchise film in Indian cinema to have five instalments. The first part of Housefull was released in 2010 and starred Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, and Boman Irani. The film was declared a hit, followed by another successful sequel, Housefull 2, which was released in 2012 and featured a stellar cast of Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, John Abraham, Shreyas Talpade, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty, and Asin. Both parts were directed by Sajid Khan.

Sajid Khan was replaced by director duo Sajid Samji and Farhad Samji for the third instalment of the film, which was released in 2016. Director Farhad Samji helmed the fourth part of the franchise, which was a reincarnation comedy film.

