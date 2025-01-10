In a bid to keep the film’s narrative confidential, supporting actors of Salman Khan’s Sikandar are being given access to only bit-sized portions of the entire script

Salman Khan

When the cast of the Avengers franchise participated in a mammoth promotional world tour for the 2019 actioner, a story that greatly amused fans was that only a handful of actors of the American multi-starrer were given access to the entire script. In a bid to ensure that the film’s contents did not make their way to the public domain before it hit screens, the makers had allowed most of the cast members access to only those scenes that featured them. Back home in India, matters are no different. mid-day has it that while Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, the lead actors of AR Murugadoss’ Sikandar, were kept abreast of the storyline, the film’s supporting stars, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Anant Mahadevan, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, Nawab Shah, and Anjini Dhawan, were given limited access to the script.



Confirming the development to mid-day, an insider adds that the supporting actors have also been made to sign a non-disclosure agreement. “They are only being told about their scenes a few days before the filming leg begins. The makers are being secretive about the story and script as they want to keep everything relating to it confidential. Each aspect will be unveiled as a surprise, and fans will learn about the characters only when the first trailer is released,” says the source.

Kajal Aggarwal (L) and Anant Mahadevan (R) feature in AR Murugadoss’s Sikandar

At a time when behind-the-scenes set images are making their way to social media without the knowledge of filmmakers, the measures being taken by Murugadoss and producer Sajid Nadiadwala seem appropriate. “There has been speculation that the film is an adaptation of Murugadoss’s Tamil movie, Sarkar [2018], but it is not true. If audiences believe this film is a remake, they may create comparison videos on YouTube which may lead to unnecessary criticism. The makers have maintained that this is an original story, and the script has been put together by Sajid and Murugadoss.”

Given that the film features an array of actors across film industries, the makers are also taking measures to ensure that the crew adheres to a structured shooting schedule. “Everything is being done in an organised manner so that nobody needs to [return to] reshoot any portion. The dubbing is also being done in the same way—once an actor shoots a scene, they complete the dubbing immediately. Currently, the last schedule is being filmed in Mumbai and will be completed in February, when crucial scenes with Salman and the antagonists will be shot.” mid-day reached out to Murugadoss, but did not hear from him till press time.