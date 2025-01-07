Breaking News
Mumbai: Man injured in firing near P D'Mello Road, assailant flees away with valuables
Crackdown on illegal immigrants: Mumbai police catch a lucky break after arresting a coconut vendor
Baba Siddique murder: 4500-page charge sheet rules out SRA angle, says Salman Khan was main target
No screening for HMPV at Indian airports yet
Mumbai: Two minors detained for attacking schoolmates with knife after fight
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Salman Khan gets bulletproof windows for his Mumbai home after 2024 firing incident watch video

Salman Khan gets bulletproof windows for his Mumbai home after 2024 firing incident - watch video

Updated on: 07 January,2025 01:45 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The clip shows workers installing bulletproof window panes where Salman Khan usually shows up to greet his fans during Eid. Given that his film Sikandar is releasing on the festive occasion, this was an essential requirement

Salman Khan gets bulletproof windows for his Mumbai home after 2024 firing incident - watch video

Salman Khan Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Salman Khan gets bulletproof windows for his Mumbai home after 2024 firing incident - watch video
x
00:00

It’s been about a year since the firing incident at Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s residence Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai. A recent video shows the actor getting his home renovated with bulletproof windows. The clip shows workers installing window panes where Salman usually shows up to greet his fans during Eid. Given that his film Sikandar is releasing on the festive occasion, this was an essential requirement for the actor’s safety. Watch the video below. 





Firing outside Salman Khan’s Mumbai home 

On April 14, 2024, two men Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal came on a motorbike, fired four rounds outside the Galaxy Apartments around 5 am, and fled. Anmol Bishnoi, younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the firing through a Facebook post following the attack. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke to Salman over the phone, discussed with the Mumbai Police Commissioner, and suggested increasing Salman Khan's security. Salman also has a licensed revolver to his name which he keeps close for protection. 

Salman Khan’s upcoming films 

Sikandar marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their 2014 blockbuster, Kick, which also marked the directorial debut for the latter. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar promises to be a cinematic spectacle that blends action, drama, and emotion. With this captivating first look, the countdown to Salman Khan’s next blockbuster has officially begun. Sikandar is set to release on Eid 2025. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. 

In October 2024, Sajid Nadiadwala announced the sequel of Salman Khan-starrer 2014 movie Kick and shared a glimpse from the photoshoot from the sets of Sikandar. The official Instagram handle of Nadiadwala Grandson posted a monochrome picture of Salman. In the image, the 58-year-old star’s back is towards the camera. He is seen wearing a sleeveless black T-shirt and flaunting his beefed-up body. The caption for the post read: "It was a great Kick 2 photo shoot Sikandar….!!! From Grand Sajid Nadiadwala.”

Released in 2014, Kick, an action comedy, marked Nadiadwala’s directorial debut. The film also featured Jacqueliene Fernandez, Randeep Hooda, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It was the official remake of the eponymous 2009 Telugu original. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Salman Khan mumbai bandra eid Sikandar Entertainment News bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK