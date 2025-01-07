The clip shows workers installing bulletproof window panes where Salman Khan usually shows up to greet his fans during Eid. Given that his film Sikandar is releasing on the festive occasion, this was an essential requirement

Salman Khan Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Salman Khan gets bulletproof windows for his Mumbai home after 2024 firing incident - watch video x 00:00

It’s been about a year since the firing incident at Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s residence Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai. A recent video shows the actor getting his home renovated with bulletproof windows. The clip shows workers installing window panes where Salman usually shows up to greet his fans during Eid. Given that his film Sikandar is releasing on the festive occasion, this was an essential requirement for the actor’s safety. Watch the video below.

ADVERTISEMENT

A year after the firing incident at Salman Khan's Mumbai home, a video shows him installing bulletproof windows for added safety, especially with his film Sikandar releasing during Eid.#salmankhan #Bollywoodnews #mumbaiattack pic.twitter.com/nmvVsOnAcW — Mid Day (@mid_day) January 7, 2025

Firing outside Salman Khan’s Mumbai home

On April 14, 2024, two men Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal came on a motorbike, fired four rounds outside the Galaxy Apartments around 5 am, and fled. Anmol Bishnoi, younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the firing through a Facebook post following the attack. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke to Salman over the phone, discussed with the Mumbai Police Commissioner, and suggested increasing Salman Khan's security. Salman also has a licensed revolver to his name which he keeps close for protection.

Salman Khan’s upcoming films

Sikandar marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their 2014 blockbuster, Kick, which also marked the directorial debut for the latter. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar promises to be a cinematic spectacle that blends action, drama, and emotion. With this captivating first look, the countdown to Salman Khan’s next blockbuster has officially begun. Sikandar is set to release on Eid 2025. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead.

In October 2024, Sajid Nadiadwala announced the sequel of Salman Khan-starrer 2014 movie Kick and shared a glimpse from the photoshoot from the sets of Sikandar. The official Instagram handle of Nadiadwala Grandson posted a monochrome picture of Salman. In the image, the 58-year-old star’s back is towards the camera. He is seen wearing a sleeveless black T-shirt and flaunting his beefed-up body. The caption for the post read: "It was a great Kick 2 photo shoot Sikandar….!!! From Grand Sajid Nadiadwala.”

Released in 2014, Kick, an action comedy, marked Nadiadwala’s directorial debut. The film also featured Jacqueliene Fernandez, Randeep Hooda, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It was the official remake of the eponymous 2009 Telugu original.