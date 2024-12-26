Salman Khan, who usually blocks Eid for a festive run at the movies only resorted to cameos this year with Singham Again - a multi-starrer by Rohit Shetty, and Baby John starring Varun Dhawan

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan celebrates his birthday on December 27. The Bhaijaan of tinsel town is set to surprise his fans with the teaser of his upcoming movie Sikandar after having no releases in 2024. Salman, who usually blocks Eid for a festive run at the movies only resorted to cameos this year. He had a small bit to play in Singham Again a multi-starrer by Rohit Shetty and Baby John starring Varun Dhawan. As fans are eager to watch their beloved star on screen, here are Salman’s most anticipated projects.

Sikandar

Sikandar marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their 2014 blockbuster, Kick, which also marked the directorial debut for the latter. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar promises to be a cinematic spectacle that blends action, drama, and emotion. With this captivating first look, the countdown to Salman Khan’s next blockbuster has officially begun. Sikandar is set to release on Eid 2025. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead.

Kick 2

In October, Sajid Nadiadwal announced the sequel of Salman Khan-starrer 2014 movie Kick and shared a glimpse from the photoshoot from the sets of Sikandar. The official Instagram handle of Nadiadwala Grandson posted a monochrome picture of Salman. In the image, the 58-year-old star’s back is towards the camera. He is seen wearing a sleeveless black T-shirt and flaunting his beefed-up body. The caption for the post read: "It was a great Kick 2 photo shoot Sikandar….!!! From Grand Sajid Nadiadwala.”

Released in 2014, Kick, an action comedy, marked Nadiadwala’s directorial debut. The film also featured Jacqueliene Fernandez, Randeep Hooda and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It was the official remake of the eponymous 2009 Telugu original.

Tiger vs Pathaan

According to IANS, Tiger Vs Pathaan was set to go on floors in 2024. A source informed, "Aditya Chopra is going to keep all details under the wraps because this is the biggest ever Bollywood film that the industry has attempted to make in a long, long time. It is not every day that you get India's biggest superstars SRK and Salman in one film." Tiger vs Pathaan will reportedly be directed by Siddharth Anand, who brought Salman and Shah Rukh together in Pathaan.

Salman Khan's next with Atlee

Atlee made a power-packed debut in Hindi cinema with the ox office winner 'Jawan' featuring Shah Rukh Khan in a double role last year. While the Tamil filmmaker is known for his larger-than-life presentation of his heroes and double roles, it seems like the filmmaker is all set to set the box office on fire with his next. Bringing the best of Indian cinema, Atlee has reportedly managed to pull a major casting coup. If reports are to be believed his next with star Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan. To add to the excitement, the two actors will be pitted against each other.

Rohit Shetty's cop universe film

After Salman's cameo in Singham Again, Rohit Shetty told India Today, "These are two IPs (intellectual properties) that have never met. If all goes well, and the audience likes what we make...This has never been done before, and it’s something new for everyone. Also, Chulbul is not in the universe, nor is Singham going there. It will be two IPs and two universes meeting for one individual film. This will be a standalone film, not where everyone comes together. It will definitely take a lot of time to make."

Bull

Salman Khan will reportedly be seen playing the role of Brigadier Farukh Bulsara in his next film titled Bull. The Bollywood superstar is undergoing rigorous physical training to look the part for this film.

Bull directed by Vishnu Varadhan, and produced by Dharma Productions, presents a retelling of Operation Cactus wherein the Indian Armed Forces, on November 3, 1988, assisted the Maldives in reclaiming control following a coup attempt led by businessman Abdullah Luthufi and the People’s Liberation Organisation of Tamil Eelam (PLOTE). The Indian forces efficiently neutralised the mercenaries and restored control to President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom’s government within hours.