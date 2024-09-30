After making a splash at the box office with Jawan, Atlee will be roping in Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan for his next that will have music by Anirudh Ravichander

Atlee made a power-packed debut in Hindi cinema with the ox office winner 'Jawan' featuring Shah Rukh Khan in a double role last year. While the Tamil filmmaker is known for his larger-than-life presentation of his heroes and double roles, it seems like the filmmaker is all set to set the box office on fire with his next. Bringing the best of Indian cinema, Atlee has reportedly managed to pull a major casting coup. If reports are to be believed his next with star Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan.

Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan are two of the biggest stars of the country, each commanding a massive fan following. To add to the excitement, the two actors will be pitted against each other in Atlee's film.

On Monday, social media was abuzz with reports of Atlee's upcoming directorial that promises to be nothing short of a cinematic marvel. A poster that mentions details of Atlee's 6th directorial is doing the rounds on social media. The poster mentions the name of Salman Khan with the promise of an announcement in December (Probably on Khan's birthday on December 27).

The music for the film will be done by Anirudh Ravichander who has a record of delivering blockbuster music. He had composed the music for Atlee's Jawan as well.

Earlier, it was reported that Rajinikanth was to play one of the leads in the film. Seems like the deal did not go through and the makers reached out to Kamal Haasan.

Salman Khan to start Atlee film after Sikandar

Salman Khan is currently busy with the shoot of 'Sikandar'. The film heralds the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their blockbuster collaborations on iconic films like Kick, Judwaa, and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Meanwhile, A.R. Murugadoss, the mastermind behind cinematic gems like Ghajini and Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, brings his Midas touch to the project ensuring an unforgettable cinematic experience. Sikandar marks Khan’s maiden collaboration with director AR Murugadoss. Together, they are designing an action entertainer that also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Suniel Shetty, Sathyaraj, Anjini Dhawan and Kajal Aggarwal. The film went on floors in June in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, after Jawan', Atlee was supposed to work with Allu Arjun. However, after not getting the actor’s approval, he pitched a new idea to Salman Khan, which the Bollywood superstar really liked. It is also reported that Atlee's substantial paycheck was a concern for Geetha Arts, owned by Allu Arjun's father, Allu Aravind.