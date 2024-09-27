Breaking News
'Devara' release: Aniruddh turns theatre into live concert as he sings 'Fear song' from Jr NTR-starrer

Updated on: 27 September,2024 10:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

On Devara release day, music composer Anirudh Ravichander enthralled fans in a Chennai theatre by singing the Fear song live. The Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor starrer will be available in theatres from today

Anirudh Ravichander

'Devara' release: Aniruddh turns theatre into live concert as he sings 'Fear song' from Jr NTR-starrer
Popular music composer Anirudh Ravichander surprised fans in Chennai by visiting a theatre on Friday morning for a 'Devara' show. The musician has composed the tracks for the Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan-starrer. The songs from the film also served as promotional content for the film. Ahead of the release of 'Devara: Part 1', fans have gathered outside the theatres to watch their favourite star Jr NTR on-screen.


In videos doing the rounds on social media, Anirudh was seen singing to a housefull theatre. Upon his arrival, fans were seen celebrating the film's release along  with him. Anirudh can be seen singing the Fear song from the film. He then shared his excitement for the film. 



Devara: Part 1 has five songs- 'Fear Song', 'Chuttamalle', 'Daavudi', 'Red Sea', 'Ayudha Pooja'. 

Jr NTR fans celebrate Devara release in theatres

Jr NTR fans gathered at Sudarshan Theatre and they can be seen dancing and shouting as they express their excitement and love for their favourite actor.

Taking fans' excitement to the next level ahead of release, makers of Jr NTR starrer 'Devara: Part 1' dropped a new trailer recently. Jr NTR treated fans with Devara release trailer on his Instagram.

The video begins with Jr NTR sitting near the sea, which turns red and talks about his dream.

When the trailer proceeds Saif Ali Khan is seen as a ruthless man. The new trailer is filled with action, mass elevations, and thrilling sea battles.

The film's ensemble cast also includes Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Tom Shine Chacko, and Narain.

Sharing the trailer, he wrote, "Here's the #DevaraReleaseTrailer... Can't wait for you all to experience DEVARA this Sept 27th!"

Everything you need to know about Devara: Part 1

'Devara: Part 1' reunites Jr NTR with director Koratala Siva, known for his work on 'Janatha Garage'. It is produced by Kosaraju Hari Krishna and Sudhakar Mikkilineni under the banners of NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram presenting it. This marks the Telugu debut of Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. 

The film will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi on September 27. 

